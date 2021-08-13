As COVID patients increase, EAMC works to continue elective procedures

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, climbing to 54 on Friday, which matches the healthcare system’s first peak on April 11, 2020.
The number of hospitalizations from the pandemic have more than doubled over the past 10 days, and the prospects of matching the second peak of 62 in July of 2020 now appear to be a possibility.
EAMC has 30 traditional ICU beds and its capacity fluctuates from day to day, according to spokesman John Atkinson. He said the hospital has been at or near capacity over the past two weeks and that the organization is looking at opening an alternative ICU.
Though some hospitals have recently cancelled elective procedures, something that EAMC did earlier in the pandemic, Atkinson said “we’re trying to avoid that.”
“It’s very difficult for hospitals to be going through this again nine months after vaccinations began,” he wrote in an email on Friday. “Staffing is becoming an issue for many hospitals also—some are indicating they may have beds available, but not necessarily the staff to cover those beds.”
In a guest editorial for the Opelika-Auburn News, East Alabama Health President and CEO Laura Grill urged unvaccinated people to get the shots and said failing to do so puts a strain on the hospital.
"Please realize this: As COVID-19 patients overrun our hospitals, it directly impacts our ability to swiftly take care of people in car accidents or from other trauma," Grill wrote. "Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also complicate our efforts to fully care for people experiencing heart attacks or strokes, and delays our availability to respond to all other emergencies and medical needs as well.
Lee County has reached a fully vaccinated rate of about 34% and a partial vaccination rate of about 41%.
Among nearby counties, Tallapoosa has the highest full vaccination rate at just under 35%, with Macon next at 33%, followed by Chambers at about 32%, Randolph at about 23% and Russell at about 18%.
The medical staff at EAMC encourages anybody who has received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna to go ahead and get the second dose even if it’s been longer than the recommended 3- or 4-week interval.
Around the state, Alabama’s testing positivity rate climbed to 23.8%. It had 3,986 new confirmed cases on Friday, and 2,472 hospitalized COVID patients.
Call center
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase locally, residents have more and more questions about the virus and what they should do. The call center at EAMC has a new number – 334-528-4YOU (4968) – and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help with the following topics:
COVID testing – The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have COVID symptoms, but does not provide PCR testing for travel clearance.
COVID infusions – Those who test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, can schedule that infusion appointment. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.
Vaccine locations – All COVID-19 vaccines are free, regardless of vaccine location. The call center can direct callers to the location nearest to them.
Note: Those in need of immediate medical attention related to their COVID symptoms should visit their nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.