As COVID patients increase, EAMC works to continue elective procedures

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, climbing to 54 on Friday, which matches the healthcare system’s first peak on April 11, 2020.

The number of hospitalizations from the pandemic have more than doubled over the past 10 days, and the prospects of matching the second peak of 62 in July of 2020 now appear to be a possibility.

EAMC has 30 traditional ICU beds and its capacity fluctuates from day to day, according to spokesman John Atkinson. He said the hospital has been at or near capacity over the past two weeks and that the organization is looking at opening an alternative ICU.

Though some hospitals have recently cancelled elective procedures, something that EAMC did earlier in the pandemic, Atkinson said “we’re trying to avoid that.”

“It’s very difficult for hospitals to be going through this again nine months after vaccinations began,” he wrote in an email on Friday. “Staffing is becoming an issue for many hospitals also—some are indicating they may have beds available, but not necessarily the staff to cover those beds.”