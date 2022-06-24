As expected, Jeremy Gray and Debbie Wood have different reactions to overturning of Roe v. Wade

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, local legislators on both sides of the aisle reacted as expected.

Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) called it "a big decision" and "a big day."

Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) called the decision "unfortunate."

Wood said after she joined the legislature in 2018, the state passed “some of the strictest anti-abortion laws” that have ever been passed in Alabama.

The Human Life Protection Act, or House Bill 314, was enacted in 2019 and was set to impose a near-total ban on abortion starting later that year. It passed in both chambers of the Alabama Legislature and was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey. Under this act, a doctor who performed a banned abortion in Alabama would be guilty of a Class A felony and could be sentenced to life in prison. Several proposed amendments allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest were rejected. The bill did allow exceptions in cases where the life of the mother was at serious risk or the fetus had a lethal anomaly.

A legal challenge against the Human Life Protection Act has delayed its implementation.

With Roe v. Wade being overturned, the majority-Republican legislature is ready to move toward implementing a near-total ban.

“This will not completely shut down abortions in our state because there are cases where women, because of a threat to their life, they definitely have the right to choose that,” she said. “This allows us to stand up for the unborn because they don’t have a voice.”

Wood said she believes in speaking up for children when no one else can and said she is excited for the verdict.

“Now we as a state get to decide how we’re going to handle abortions here,” Wood said. “It’s a big decision and it’s a big day for us in state government.”

The next step in the process will begin in March of 2023 when the legislature goes into session and is expected to appeal to federal Judge Thompson, who enjoined the Human Life Protection act, to allow its provisions to go into effect.

Gray, the Democrat from Opelika, said it’s “unfortunate” that women’s reproductive rights continue to be the center of attention. He said he also expects to see policies go into effect soon that will restrict access to abortions.

“We understand that everyone has their opinion about abortion, but we have one of the worst abortion bills when it comes to rape and incest and all the other things,” Gray said. “Just imagine someone going through a traumatic experience of being raped or incest and now with the laws that we have in place, if they were to be enacted immediately, then someone wouldn’t be able to get an abortion for situations like that.”

Gray said it’s hard to say what the next step will be, but he hopes there will be an appeal at the federal and state level.

“On a state level, we’ll see what we can do,” he said. “We’ll try to bring appeals and we’ll say how it’s unconstitutional.”

There are only three abortion clinics in the state of Alabama, and Gray said he can see a reality where none of them will be left and individuals will have to travel to surrounding states for an abortion.