As rental ordinance changes approved, mayor calls claims of trying to confiscate property 'ridiculous'

The Opelika City Council approved changes to the residential rental registration and inspection ordinance in a called meeting Monday afternoon.
During the meeting, the city attorney confirmed that the changes were made in anticipation of the pending lawsuit against the city over the ordinance. Also, the councilwoman who voted against the changes asserted that the city formed the ordinance so that it could confiscate property, a claim the mayor and council president vehemently denied.
Three councilmembers voted in approval of the amendments: George Allen of Ward 1, Todd Rauch of Ward 5, and Eddie Smith of Ward 4, the council president.
Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris of Ward 2 abstained from the vote and councilman Tim Aja of Ward 3 was not in attendance.
Abstaining
After the meeting, Norris said she decided to abstain from the vote because she believes the city should have allowed citizens to have more input and have more discussion.
“Since we have not done that and we do continue to not allow that, then I just do not believe that this is positive for the community,” she said.
Norris said she would have liked to have town hall meetings, open forums and a committee with anyone who wanted to be a part of it instead of a committee with people who were “handpicked.”
In response, Smith, the council president, told the Opelika-Auburn News that when the rental ordinance was first introduced at Council, they allowed for citizen communications where anyone for or against the ordinance could speak their opinion. He also said that usually citizens are only allowed five minutes to speak, but at this meeting Council did not limit them to any time frame or ask them to stop.
“We tabled the rental ordinance so that we could get further input,” Smith said. “The Mayor formed a committee made up of property owners and citizens to help refine the ordinance, so it would address concerns.”
Mayor Gary Fuller said he formed the committee to get feedback and suggestions.
“That committee had no authority,” Fuller said. “I was trying to get a handle and get some ideas on things to propose and ways to go about doing it."
Dilapidation
Norris said that with the current rental ordinance, the City of Opelika doesn't address concerns with dilapidated buildings that it did with an ordinance it had in 2016, which she said gave the city the same powers that this rental ordinance does.
“I really do think the city wants to confiscate property in some of those areas and then use it to build these half-a-million-dollar houses,” Norris said. “So we could potentially be looking at gentrification in some of these underserved communities in which these dilapidated houses are.”
In response to the statement about the city wanting to confiscate property, Fuller said that’s “ridiculous” and “absurd.”
“There’s plenty of green space around Opelika,” Fuller said. “We’re not anywhere near out of property to build new homes. We got all kinds of residential property being developed all over town. I don’t think there’s a single new home that I know of that's being built on an area where the property has been confiscated or the property condemned. ”
Smith agreed with the mayor. “That’s just not true,” he said about the claim. “That has never been a discussion issue that I have been a part of or have knowledge of.”
Norris said the big problem is a lack of affordable housing.
“People would not choose to live in those houses if they had an alternative,” she said. “I know the city has the means and we have the property where we could make that happen.”
Fuller said he hadn't expected Norris to decline to cast a vote.
“She abstained today and did not vote on it, which is somewhat surprising to me,” Fuller said. “When you look at some of our rental property that has issues and problems, there’s a lot of that in Ward 2, so you would think that the Ward 2 person would be a champion for trying to help folks. But apparently that’s not the case.”
The changes
City Attorney Guy Gunter said during the meeting that the two amendments to the rental ordinance were made to respond to the lawsuit against the rental ordinance and would eliminate First and Fourth Amendment challenges against it.
One change is to remove the requirement that states the property owner must sign a statement that they are aware of the city’s property maintenance code and the legal ramifications for violating the code. This would address the First Amendment challenge.
The second change deals with the rights of the landlord or property owner and will allow them to challenge inspections before they occur. This would address the Fourth Amendment challenge.
“This will not eliminate the lawsuit,” Gunter said. “I cannot speak for the landlords who are contesting it. They may say this doesn’t eliminate the First and Fourth Amendment concerns.”
Notification
After the meeting, an Opelika citizen, Emily Key, addressed the Council claiming that it didn’t give citizens a chance to have a say about the ordinance.
Key said she’s “not necessarily” against the ordinance, but said she’s against the way the changes were made, stating it was done without allowing citizens to have more time to give their opinion on the subject.
“I would really like to say that everyone in this entire city asked for communication and to be involved in these types of things,” Key said. “I hate to use the word, but this is the sneakiest of ways to make changes to this rental ordinance.”
Monday afternoon, on a phone call with the Opelika-Auburn News, Fuller disagreed.
“I don’t see how it could be sneaky since we publicized it,” Fuller said. “We announced it and said that we’re going to have it. We notified the news media that we were going to have it and anybody was welcome to come.”
The amendments to the rental ordinance were brought before the Council last week at Tuesday’s meeting. On Thursday, the city released information about the called meeting allowing Council to vote on the second reading of the ordinance.
Fuller said that at the meeting on Tuesday, the Council tried to approved the changes, but there was not a “unanimous consent to suspend the rules” because Norris did not vote to approve the motion.