As rental ordinance changes approved, mayor calls claims of trying to confiscate property 'ridiculous'

In response, Smith, the council president, told the Opelika-Auburn News that when the rental ordinance was first introduced at Council, they allowed for citizen communications where anyone for or against the ordinance could speak their opinion. He also said that usually citizens are only allowed five minutes to speak, but at this meeting Council did not limit them to any time frame or ask them to stop.

“We tabled the rental ordinance so that we could get further input,” Smith said. “The Mayor formed a committee made up of property owners and citizens to help refine the ordinance, so it would address concerns.”

Mayor Gary Fuller said he formed the committee to get feedback and suggestions.

“That committee had no authority,” Fuller said. “I was trying to get a handle and get some ideas on things to propose and ways to go about doing it."

Dilapidation

Norris said that with the current rental ordinance, the City of Opelika doesn't address concerns with dilapidated buildings that it did with an ordinance it had in 2016, which she said gave the city the same powers that this rental ordinance does.