As students return to school, police advise drivers to be patient and cautious on the road

With school starting back this week, local law enforcement agencies remind citizens to be extra patient and cautious on the road.

“As we enter a new school year, we ask motorists to be mindful as school buses and young pedestrians reappear along Alabama roadways, particularly in designated school zones,” Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Secretary Hal Taylor said in a release.

Drivers should prepare to see heavier traffic the next few weeks as parents and students get used to their new school schedules. Police advise citizens to leave home a little earlier in case there is road congestion.

It’s also important to slow down and stay alert, especially while driving through a school zone or around buses, as children might run across the road.

“The majority of children injured or killed in school transportation are not injured or killed on the bus, but outside the bus,” according to ALEA. “Most are struck by motorists who fail to stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop signs.”

“Every driver can help protect a child’s life, as well as their own, by following simple rules of the road and by practicing good driving behaviors,” Taylor said in the release.

Police remind citizens to always stop for stopped buses on either side of the roadway, to expect frequent stops along the school bus routes and to keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

When a bus has flashing lights, do not pass it. Yellow lights are a signal to slow down because the bus is about to stop, and red lights are a signal for all vehicles to stop as students are either being loaded or unloaded.

“When a school bus stops, motorists should stop at least 20 feet from school buses when traveling in either direction on roadways with undivided two-, four- and six-lane roadways,” the ALEA release said.

ALEA also encourages parents to teach their children to only cross the road at a crosswalk or designated intersection after making eye contact with drivers and are certain the vehicles have stopped as well as teach them to yield to vehicles when crossing the road where there isn’t a crosswalk.

When walking on a roadway, police advise pedestrians to walk single file, against traffic and stay as far left as possible on the shoulder.