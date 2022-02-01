Ashley Hilyer first OHS student-athlete chosen for statewide leadership conference

Opelika High School is sending its first ever student candidate to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Student Leadership Group Conference.
Ashley Hilyer, 17, will represent the school at this leadership conference that selects 16 student athletes from eight districts in Alabama.
The junior believes the conference will teach her leadership skills that she can bring back and share with her classmates, teammates and everyone around her.
The conference will be held in Montgomery over a weekend in March, and the student-athletes will listen to different speakers and participate in workshops.
Hilyer said the candidates from 2021 will teach and the other juniors, and next year Hilyer and her peers will return to teach the next group.
“It’s a really big honor for my family and school community,” said Hilyer, who plays soccer, golf and flag football for OHS. “It’s something that I’m looking forward to.”
Hilyer first heard about the program when she was in eighth grade, and she said she made it her goal to be nominated for it.
“She works for what she wants," said Jaclyn Button, Hilyer’s soccer and flag football coach. "If she’s got a goal, she’s going to chase it and really work for that."
Hilyer was nominated for the 2022 AHSAA program by OHS principal Farrell Seymore.
“Opelika High School is honored to have Ashley Hilyer as a representative on the AHSAA Student Leadership Council,” Seymore said in a release. “She is a dedicated student and wonderful ambassador for Opelika High School.”
Hilyer fell in love with soccer in first grade after her mother, Melody, convinced her to try it, and she has played on the varsity team at OHS since eighth grade.
Hilyer joined the golf team as a freshman and shares her passion for the sport with her father, Mike, whom she said holds a world record for the most holes in one on a par four.
This was OHS's first year of flag football, and Hilyer said she was excited to learn something new, make new friends and to inspire younger girls to try out for the sport.
Hilyer said she’s been blessed to have many great leadership influences and role models in sports, especially the class of 2020.
“That was a great group of seniors for me coming in as a freshman and playing sports with them,” she said. “They set an example for me and taught me how to be a servant leader. It’s helped me as I’ve grown older on the team become a better role model and leader.”
Hilyer’s coaches and teachers describe her as a quiet leader who leads by example on and off the field and in and out of the classroom.
“She’s just a great overall student athlete,” said Button. “She is somebody that really represents the kind of leadership qualities that you’re looking for.”
Button said Hilyer leads the team by setting an example of hard work, dedication and a positive attitude.
“She’s maybe not one of the loudest or most vocal people on the team, but she’s always working hard,” Button said. “Even off the field she does the right thing and leads by example.”
Hilyer stays late, puts in extra work, helps clean up and just “goes the extra mile,” Button said.
Hannah Holladay has been one of Hilyer’s teachers over the past two years for honors English 10 and AP English 11.
Hannah Holladay, Hilyer's AP English teacher, calls her a “dream student.”
“She's always getting her work done, always studying, always prepared; but on top of that, she’s always going to be the one to pay attention to things that can help other people,” Holladay said. “She’s very aware of what’s going on and is always thinking 12 steps ahead.”
Holladay said if a student is absent Hilyer will take the initiative to tell that student what they missed in class.
“You don’t have to question if she’s able to lead because she is so outgoing, but she’s not obnoxious about it,” Holladay said. “She’s kind of quiet, which mean when she speaks, people listen.”
Holladay said that Hilyer is a great candidate for the leadership group and believes it will continue to make her a role model to her peers by giving them something to strive for.
“All glory to God,” Hilyer said. “He's really blessed me with everything I have in life and given me the opportunities and skills. He’s blessed me with a great family, great student leaders before me, a great school system and great athletics.”
Hilyer is thankful for the support from all her teacher and coaches and especially her parents.
“My parents are really big role models for me. They’ve never missed a game, and I know I can look up in the stands and know that they’re cheering me on,” Hilyer said. “They also inspire me to be a better Christian and a better person.”