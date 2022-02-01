Ashley Hilyer first OHS student-athlete chosen for statewide leadership conference

Hilyer was nominated for the 2022 AHSAA program by OHS principal Farrell Seymore.

“Opelika High School is honored to have Ashley Hilyer as a representative on the AHSAA Student Leadership Council,” Seymore said in a release. “She is a dedicated student and wonderful ambassador for Opelika High School.”

Hilyer fell in love with soccer in first grade after her mother, Melody, convinced her to try it, and she has played on the varsity team at OHS since eighth grade.

Hilyer joined the golf team as a freshman and shares her passion for the sport with her father, Mike, whom she said holds a world record for the most holes in one on a par four.

This was OHS's first year of flag football, and Hilyer said she was excited to learn something new, make new friends and to inspire younger girls to try out for the sport.

Hilyer said she’s been blessed to have many great leadership influences and role models in sports, especially the class of 2020.

