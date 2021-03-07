Assistant DA recounts harrowing near-death experience and recovery from COVID-19

Lee County Asst. District Attorney Garrett Saucer has had a difficult past few months.
Since testing positive for COVID-19 in December, he’s gone unconscious, been paralyzed, hooked up to a ventilator, taken off a ventilator, driven to a hospital in an ambulance he doesn’t remember, and almost died twice.
Saucer, 37, said the effects first hit him on a duck hunting trip one Saturday morning a few days after he had tested positive.
“I knew I had the virus but didn’t feel bad until I got home and started deteriorating pretty rapidly,” Saucer said. “A few days passed by, and I don’t really remember anything until I went to the emergency room.”
Saucer first went to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery for treatment, but the facility was filled to the brim with other patients when he arrived.
“There were no ICU beds, there were no beds in the ER. I was what was as close to what you’d think a war-time triage situation was like,” Saucer said. “There were patients lining the hallway because capacity had been exceeded, and I was in some kind of make-shift room, a slight upgrade from a closet,/ basically.”
After Saucer’s condition continued to get worse over the next few hours with completely inflamed lungs and rapid breathing, he was hooked up to a ventilator.
“From that point on, I don’t remember anything until I woke up in Birmingham almost a month later,” Saucer said.
Saucer said he was told he was driven by ambulance to Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham to undergo extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, which helps circulate and oxygenate blood without relying so heavily on inflamed lungs.
“I probably would have died had I stayed on a ventilator in Montgomery,” Saucer said. “[The ride in the ambulance] is all second-hand knowledge that I was told. I had some weird nightmares where I knew there was a flight, and when I woke up I knew I was in Birmingham. By all indications I had crashed in the ambulance on the way. I was very unstable, and I don’t think anyone wanted to transport me because I was so unstable. It was very touch-and-go.”
Once at Princeton, Saucer developed atrial fibrillation, or a rapid and irregular heartbeat, as well as kidney failure despite having no preexisting conditions related to the two. It was all thanks to the coronavirus.
After receiving ECMO treatment for a few weeks, Saucer’s condition finally began to improve, and while he said it saved his life, he wasn’t out of the woods yet.
“Around New Year’s Day, I woke up … and not long after that, within a day or two of being awake and getting my wits about me, I started having a pain in my groin near where the ECMO was hooked up,” Saucer said. “It was like a burning sensation. They looked at it and tried to alleviate the pain, but they ultimately found a hematoma there, and I had developed a pseudoaneurysm at the cannulation site for ECMO.”
Doctors then rushed to perform a vascular surgery to remove the pseudoaneurysm at the site of his femoral artery while he was hooked up to life support. They saved Saucer’s life for the second time that month.
A day or two after the surgery was successfully completed, Saucer experienced an adverse reaction to medication prescribed to him and was paralyzed for an entire day, he said.
“That was very scary,” Saucer said. “I couldn’t talk, couldn’t move, but my mind was fine, I just couldn’t communicate. I couldn’t talk to my wife. She actually came from Montgomery to Birmingham because she was so freaked out.”
After medical professionals gave Saucer Benadryl, his paralyzed condition faded, and as his overall condition improved and he continued to test negative for COVID-19, Saucer was discharged from the hospital Jan. 14, about a full month after he had contracted the virus.
However, that month spent prone in a hospital bed struggling just to stay alive had left Saucer’s muscles almost completely atrophied, leading to his transfer to a rehabilitation facility.
“I was taken by ambulance to Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital in Birmingham, and when I arrived there I couldn’t lift my arms, that’s how weak I was,” Saucer said. “Laying without moving for so long, I had lost over 90 percent of my muscle in my body. I had to learn how to talk again, had to learn to walk, and I couldn’t lift my hand to my mouth when I got there.”
After months of recovery, Saucer returned to work at the Lee County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.
Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said she wanted to make sure that Saucer didn’t have any worries about his job while he focused on his recovery, and all of his coworkers would frequently check in on his condition while he was struggling to recover.
“We are so happy to have him back,” Ventiere said. “He’s a fantastic prosecutor, he’s a great addition to the team we’ve got here and we’re lucky to have him back.”
Now back in his office, Saucer said he’s one of the fortunate ones for having been able to survive despite having no idea what was happening around him while he was knocked out from the virus.
“I could tell how grave it was the first time I talked to my wife, just the emotion and everything,” Saucer said. “It has been overwhelming. People who know my story will just start crying when they see me, it’s the craziest thing. … It’s hard for me to grasp how dire the situation was, but I do, it’s just scary to think about.”
Saucer said his story over the past few months should be a cautionary tale to everyone, and encourages people to take the coronavirus seriously.
“I think it’s important that everybody get vaccinated, everybody wear a mask,” Saucer said. “You have doctors and nurses who are putting their lives at risk every day and working around the clock to fight this, and then for people to just scoff at wearing a mask? I just can’t comprehend it.”