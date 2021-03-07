Assistant DA recounts harrowing near-death experience and recovery from COVID-19

After months of recovery, Saucer returned to work at the Lee County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said she wanted to make sure that Saucer didn’t have any worries about his job while he focused on his recovery, and all of his coworkers would frequently check in on his condition while he was struggling to recover.

“We are so happy to have him back,” Ventiere said. “He’s a fantastic prosecutor, he’s a great addition to the team we’ve got here and we’re lucky to have him back.”

Now back in his office, Saucer said he’s one of the fortunate ones for having been able to survive despite having no idea what was happening around him while he was knocked out from the virus.

“I could tell how grave it was the first time I talked to my wife, just the emotion and everything,” Saucer said. “It has been overwhelming. People who know my story will just start crying when they see me, it’s the craziest thing. … It’s hard for me to grasp how dire the situation was, but I do, it’s just scary to think about.”

Saucer said his story over the past few months should be a cautionary tale to everyone, and encourages people to take the coronavirus seriously.

“I think it’s important that everybody get vaccinated, everybody wear a mask,” Saucer said. “You have doctors and nurses who are putting their lives at risk every day and working around the clock to fight this, and then for people to just scoff at wearing a mask? I just can’t comprehend it.”

