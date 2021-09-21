At Melanin Café in Opelika, learn about local Black history while you order your coffee

“I just want this place to be inviting and relaxing. I want people to come check out the vibes and atmosphere,” she said. “You don’t even have to order anything; just come in. All I want to be is a simple community with a sense of family.”

Catrice wants to hold book signings and poetry nights. As of now, nothing is set in stone, but future events are in the works.

On top of owning a coffee shop, Hixon is currently a PhD student in biology at Auburn University. When Melanin Café closes for the day, she heads to campus.

Her academic background has pushed her to find a way to create a coffee shop that educates others.

“Instead of sitting someone down in a classroom and telling them about Black history, I thought about doing it in a fun way,” she said.

When customers ask her about a drink’s meaning, she is able to give them the history behind the name. The result, she says, has been many positive conversations.

There is also a tab titled “Culture Corner” on Melanin Café’s website, where visitors can find the backstory of every drink in the shop.

“I just want this place to educate people, inspire people and bring everyone together,” Catrice said.