‘At the right place at the right time’: Student resource officer recounts his swift action at Richland Elementary

Auburn school resource officer Lavareis “LB” Bryant, 37, has received state and national awards for his quick action and courage while responding to a road rage shooting in front of Richland Elementary School.

Bryant placed himself between the threat and the school and kept students, teachers and other faculty members out of further danger.

“Auburn City Schools is grateful for the support from the Auburn community and the collaborative relationship with the Auburn Police Department,” Richland Elementary School Principal Jeff Johnson wrote in an email. “We are proud of Officer Lavareis Bryant’s exceptional efforts to prevent and deter situations when it comes to keeping our campuses safe; he truly is an asset to our school system.”

Road rage shooting

On the morning of Feb. 3, 2022, Bryant was going through his morning duties as a school resource officer. He is responsible for overseeing five elementary schools in Auburn, and he said that it was the “grace of God” that he went to Richland Elementary first that day.

Bryant walked through the school, talked with students and teachers and then went outside the front of the school to help open car doors as parents dropped off their children.

“Just as I was talking to teachers out there and greeting the kids, I can see an incident going up on the roadway and just knew that something was going to happen,” he said.

At 7:40 a.m. that Thursday during morning school traffic, Bryant saw multiple vehicles and a school bus come to a stop and block traffic on Richland Road in front of the elementary school.

Bryant then saw a man exit his truck and approach the vehicle in front of him, and the two drivers started arguing. As Bryant headed toward the two men, he heard a single gunshot and ran to the scene.

“You’re going in blind. You don’t know what’s going on, so when you get up there you just have to figure it out,” Bryant said. “I can see one guy over here needed help and the other guy just standing there.”

Bryant detained the subject with the gun and asked him questions to get information about what had happened. After detaining the shooter, he rendered aid to the victim who had been shot as backup arrived on the scene.

The shooter was taken into custody, and the victim was airlifted to a trauma center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryant found a 3-year-old in the victim's vehicle and helped ensure that the child was removed from the scene safely.

While responding to the situation, Bryant said all he was thinking about was keeping everyone was safe, especially the children.

“I thank God I was at the right place at the right time,” he said.

Bryant said the training he’s received throughout his law enforcement career helped prepare him for that moment. He’s completed training for active shooter scenarios and other possible emergencies that might occur at the school.

Since the February road rage incident, Bryant has received several awards for showing courage in the face of danger and for his heroic actions.

In March, Bryant was named the employee of the month for the City of Auburn, and on June 6 he attended The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers where he was surprised with the organization's Valor Award.

Bryant is a board member of the group, and he said the other members tricked him into going on stage at the conference. He thought he was going to talk about being a board member until he saw his wife Becca and his three children walking up the stairs to join him on stage.

He also received the National Association of School Resource Officers Regional 6 Exceptional Service Award on July 4 while attending the annual conference in Aurora, Colorado.

“Receiving those awards is a great honor, but again, like I said, it’s just doing my job as an officer, just doing what I’m supposed to do and just staying active,” he said.

Love for the job

After graduating from Auburn University in 2008, Bryant started his career with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, and seven years later he joined the Auburn Police Department.

He spent four years on patrol before becoming a school resource officer for Auburn City Schools, where he has worked for nearly four years.

While being an SRO is stressful, Bryant said he enjoys everything about the job, especially knowing at the end of the day that he’s helped keep the students in the school safe.

“I love that I have elementary kids,” he said. “They want to hug you, and they’re like, ‘Officer Bryant, you’re my hero,’ and I’m like, ‘Nah, buddy, I’m just doing my job. I’m always here for you.’”

Bryant also hopes he can give parents peace knowing that he’s at the school working to keep their children safe.

“Officer Bryant does an amazing job building a positive rapport with our students, teachers and staff,” Yarbrough Elementary School Principal Pete Forster wrote in an email. “As a School Resource Officer, he intentionally fosters meaningful relationships that benefit ACS, with school safety as his top priority.”

Bryant believes it’s important for SRO’s to get to know parents and build relationships with them as well.

On Aug. 2, the City of Auburn and Auburn University will be hosting a community wide National Night Out event at Heritage Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. where parents can meet the SROs at their child’s school.

At this event, there will also be a K9 demonstration, free food, games, touch-a-truck and more.

Bryant said he strongly encourages all citizens, especially parents, to come and meet the SROs.