The City of Auburn and Montgomery have partnered together to collectively provide an immersive summer internship experience for 50 college juniors and seniors in their communities.

The Auburn Montgomery Internship Experience was created to provide students opportunities that motivate them to pursue a career in the region after college. From June to August, AIM participants will join weekly meetings to learn how to serve, socialize and develop in the city.

Auburn and Montgomery will select 25 interns. There is no cost to be a part of this program. Applicants must answer a series of questions and submit their resume. The deadline is May 24.

Amy Brabham, Auburn’s workforce development director, said this is brand new program that has been brought to Auburn by Fuel Alabama, a talent attraction and retention program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. It’s a partnership with Innovate Alabama.

“What we’re trying to do is use this as a talent attraction program for our area. It’s to show individuals that may not know a whole lot about Auburn or the organizations to work with or things to do and how it would be a great place to live and work after someone graduates,” Brabham said.

Auburn will follow the model established by EDPA in 2022 in Birmingham. Brabham said the success of the program led EDPA to expand and offer it to various communities in the state.

“We were selected as a community — along with Montgomery as our partner in Central Alabama — to show 50 total interns between our two communities the really fun and great things about the two communities in Central Alabama,” she said.

Nicole Thompson, executive director of The Lab on Dexter in Montgomery, added that this will be an immersive project for students. The 25 students participating in the program in Montgomery will be introduced to the capital city’s businesses, nightlife and social opportunities as well as take a few visits to Auburn.

“I’m super excited for the collaboration. Because with Auburn being so close to us — about a 45-minute drive —I think it provides students both ways equally to see another city that’s viable and within a very short driving distance,” Thompson said.

While it can be difficult for students to get involved with young professionals, Thompson said this program will give them the chance to meet people and see the city instead of going home directly after working at their internship.

“The idea is that we really want to provide opportunities where students consider being in the state versus taking and exporting their talents,” Thompson said.

Brabham said it’s no secret to many that the labor shortage for all sectors “is real.”

“So we have targeted some different things to attract different talents depending on what companies need in our market.” she said.

The first event for Auburn participants will start June 7 at the special event venue 19th Hole of Auburn. The event for students chose for the Montgomery program will begin June 8 at The Lab on Dexter.

There will be one session per week, a total of eight throughout the summer. All activities will be held during the week after regular work hours. Each session will be centered on learning, serving and socializing.

Activities will be held in Auburn and Montgomery and transportation will be provided for events outside of Auburn. Due to the cost and planning involved in the activities, participants are asked to give at least an 80% commitment to participating in activities, the City of Auburn said in a news release.

Participants will receive a “City Pass,” which gives discounts or free memberships to downtown establishments and recreational facilities.

For more information about the Auburn program, email Amy Brabham at abrabham@auburnalabama.org or visit workinauburn.com/aim-experience.

For more information about the Montgomery program, call Nicole Thompson at 334-245-4296 or email at nthompson@thelabondexter.com.

Only about 2 out of every 3 in-state students and only 1 of every 5 out-of-state students stay in Alabama one year after graduation, said Audrey Ferguson, the director of communications for the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama.

To address this issue, EPDA established a talent attraction and retention program called FuelAL that became the state’s first future-focused talent conference. Held in Birmingham, it showed showed the 17 participating students other cities like Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile.

“It was really successful. Quite a few of the students ended up taking on full-time positions post grad and claiming residency in the state of Alabama,” Ferguson said.

Because of the success of the program, they decided to expand it to reach more students. This year, they’ve selected nine communities across the state to host the program for their area, including Auburn, Birmingham, Baldwin County, Calhoun County, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa.

Each of these areas will connect undergraduates with graduate students and employers through community-building activities that showcase the city. Each community will have one professional development, one service and one social experience a month throughout the summer.