UPDATE: Auburn University Campus Safety sent out another AU alert around 9:54 p.m. Monday giving the "all clear" and stating that the previous urgent situation has been resolved.

No additional details about the incident were released.

A.U. ALERT: ALL CLEAR. The previous urgent situation has been resolved. ALL CLEAR. — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) June 13, 2023

Original story: Auburn University Campus Safety sent out an AU Alert Monday night warning students and staff members about "suspicious activity" at the Melton Student Center.

In a message sent at 8:50 p.m., they instructed everyone to avoid the area while police investigate.

No additional details were immediately made available.

AU Alert is a robust emergency notification system designed to communicate time-sensitive emergency messages in a number of ways, including text and email.

Auburn University Campus Safety uses it to alert all students, employees and visitors about potentially dangerous situations.

"Regardless of how you receive the message, please take all emergency messages seriously and follow the instructions given," AU Campus Safety stated on its website.

