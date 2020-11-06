AU announces spring plans, ditches spring break

Auburn University has released its spring 2021 academic plans, which include modifications to the academic calendar and updates to key coronavirus protocols.

Modifications to the academic calendar include delaying the start of spring semester, replacing spring break with several wellness days throughout the term and adding a reading day prior to final exams. Designed to reduce risks of COVID-19 transmission associated with travel and provide the campus community with days to focus on mental health and wellness, the modified calendar supports the university’s efforts to provide on-campus teaching and learning next semester.

Key elements of the spring calendar include:

Classes will begin on Jan. 11. The university will reopen on Jan. 4;

Spring break will be replaced with wellness days on Feb. 16, March 10 and April 1;

Classes will end April 22, with a reading day on April 23 for final exam preparation;

Final exams will be completed by April 30;

Commencement will be held May 1-3.

The university plans to offer more than 70% of its spring undergraduate course sections face-to-face, along with some online and blended options. Students can currently review course modalities – methods of instruction – as they prepare for registration beginning next week.