AU, Bama students use rivalry to fight food insecurity

The rivalry between Auburn University and the University of Alabama extends far beyond the two fan bases. And, for the past 26 years, that competitive spirit has benefited Alabama’s food insecure daily.
In 1994, Craig Young, a former director of the West Alabama Food Bank, decided the friendly competition between the Auburn Tigers and the Crimson Tide could be put to good use.
So, he formed the food drive completion between the two universities to help alleviate hunger in the state of Alabama and promote food insecurity awareness.
Earlier this month, The University of Alabama’s Beat Auburn Beat Hunger collected 291,047 pounds of food over Auburn University's Beat Bama Food Drive’s 259,160 pounds of food for a total of over 500,000 pounds of food raised to benefit Alabamians.
“I am so grateful for the effort put in by all the members to support such an amazing cause,” Peyton Hill, vice president of operations and sponsorship for Beat Bama Food Drive, said. “Food insecurity is something that hits home with a lot of students on Auburn's campus; an estimated 1 in 4 Auburn students are food insecure.”
This is the fourth year the University of Alabama student-led organization has won the friendly competition.
The rise in demand for food is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, as many citizens find themselves needing the food bank’s services for the first time.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 18% of Lee County residents faced food insecurity. Since the pandemic, that number has risen to 27% of residents, according to the Alabama Food Bank Association.
Alabama has the second highest food hardship rate in the nation, according to the Food Research and Action Center. That accounts for 25.2% of the population.
“We knew that this year's Beat Bama Food Drive was more important than ever,” said Johnson, vice president of community for Beat Bama Food Drive. “I am so thankful for our community partners and the Auburn Family for rallying behind our cause and helping us raise 259,160 pounds of food. I know the immense difference it will make in the lives of food insecure individuals in East Alabama."
The annual food drive runs from Oct.1 to Nov. 19 ahead of the Iron Bowl. This year’s total of 259,160 pounds of food collected by Beat Bama Food Drive marks the second highest total for the program’s history.
Donations are divided into two categories: financial and food. Those in Auburn who seek to donate financially can do so through the East Alabama Food Banks’ website
Johnson says over 8,000 pounds of food was collected from various Auburn community neighborhoods alone.
Financial contributions allowed the Beat Bama Food Drive to buy more products to donate to their agencies.
Individuals dropped off food donations at one of the various orange, white and blue food barrels spotted at participating businesses around town.
Supporters ranged from local grocery stores such as Kroger, 300 N. Dean Rd., Auburn, to Praise 88.7 WELL FM, 2101 Executive Park Dr., Ste, 103, Opelika.
For more information, visit the Food Bank of East Alabama’s website at www.foodbankofeastalabama.com.
