AU, Bama students use rivalry to fight food insecurity

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 18% of Lee County residents faced food insecurity. Since the pandemic, that number has risen to 27% of residents, according to the Alabama Food Bank Association.

Alabama has the second highest food hardship rate in the nation, according to the Food Research and Action Center. That accounts for 25.2% of the population.

“We knew that this year's Beat Bama Food Drive was more important than ever,” said Johnson, vice president of community for Beat Bama Food Drive. “I am so thankful for our community partners and the Auburn Family for rallying behind our cause and helping us raise 259,160 pounds of food. I know the immense difference it will make in the lives of food insecure individuals in East Alabama."

The annual food drive runs from Oct.1 to Nov. 19 ahead of the Iron Bowl. This year’s total of 259,160 pounds of food collected by Beat Bama Food Drive marks the second highest total for the program’s history.

Donations are divided into two categories: financial and food. Those in Auburn who seek to donate financially can do so through the East Alabama Food Banks’ website

Johnson says over 8,000 pounds of food was collected from various Auburn community neighborhoods alone.