AU, city partner for Friday Fright Night at arboretum

Screenings of musical horror classics from decades past will light up the front lawn of the Donald E. Davis Arboretum this Friday, when Auburn University partners with the city of Auburn for the fourth annual Friday Fright Night.

The screenings, which are free to the public, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a compilation of child-friendly Halloween cartoons, followed by the showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” 1986 at 7 p.m. and ending with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m.

“We wanted to find a way to connect the arboretum with the community at-large, and we decided a movie night would be a fun way to get people out and about,” Arboretum Director Morgan Beadles said. “It’s a way to combine folks from the community with students, faculty and staff on campus.”

Beadles said the theme of this year’s event was “musicals,” and audience interactions with the films shown, especially “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will be allowed insofar as they do not pollute or litter the property.

“Please don’t come and bring your stuff to throw and litter the arboretum, the wildlife and the staff,” Beadles said. “Anything that would be considered littering or vandalism don’t do that, but you can scream, yell, hoot, holler, dance, dress up, anything you want to do. Have all the fun.”