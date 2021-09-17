AU football giving local economy a boost, but worker shortage still a concern

While the city is still contending with an ongoing pandemic as well as a shortage of workers, some in Auburn hope the local economy will begin to heal with the added tourism and shopping that come with home football games now that Jordan-Hare Stadium is back at full capacity.

“For many of our businesses, if not all of our businesses in town, who wouldn’t want 40,000 new people to flood into your community for a weekend?” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “It drives many of our businesses in Auburn and the business that my family used to have. We certainly spent a year getting ready for six, seven or eight weekends—it was that important to us.”

Auburn Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anna Hovey said while local businesses made do with the traffic they had in the fall of 2020 amid a limited-capacity stadium during the football season, the return to full capacity and a more “normal” football season made her optimistic about the effects the added visitors would have on retailers, hotels and restaurants in town.