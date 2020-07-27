AU indefinitely postpones summer commencement; local COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

There were 60 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of which 58 were COVID-19 positive, on Monday, the highest number of hospitalized patients since 63 were hospitalized July 22, according to hospital data.

“Our COVID-19 census is still very high in the hospital,” Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious disease specialist, said. “We have one floor that is full of COVID-19 patients (36), the ICU has 12 patients with the virus and another floor has the remainder of the COVID-19 patients.”

Maldonado added that some patients with COVID-19 stay in ICU for three weeks or longer.

“If you consider a person’s length of stay once they make it to the ICU, we only need a few more who get sick enough to need ICU care and we will run out of ICU beds,” he said.

Hospital officials also feel that Alabama’s mask mandate, which is set to expire Friday, must be extended in order to help ease the potential strain on the hospital system.

“We need to lower our census first and so do other hospitals,” Maldonado said. “We feel strongly that Governor Ivey should extend it for several more weeks. Our COVID-19 census now is dangerously high, and we will likely go on critical-care diversion this week, meaning that patients in need of critical care will have to go to other hospitals.”