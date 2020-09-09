AU says nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases less than expected, new spike expected in coming days

“I think it will hit us toward the end of this week and then next week and the week after, so two weeks,” Kam said. “This next week is really crucial to how the first two or three weeks of October is going to look. So, whatever you can do, you need to do it.”

Kam added that those who traveled from Friday to Monday of Labor Day weekend and who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be contagious starting Tuesday through next Monday.

Although a new spike in virus cases is expected, Kam sees no reason to believe that Auburn University won’t have a successful fall semester.

“Based on all the variables that we’re seeing, there’s no reason to believe that we are not going to have a successful semester and that there’s nothing that says that, again, based on what we’re seeing right now, that we’re not going to get to November 24 and having to suspend classes between now and then,” Kam said. “I want to thank everybody for all their efforts but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

AU update

Auburn University had about half of its quarantine housing in use on Tuesday morning, an Auburn University spokesman told the Opelika-Auburn News.