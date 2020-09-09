AU says nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases less than expected, new spike expected in coming days

Auburn University said its nearly 600 students and employees on and around the school’s main campus who self-reported positive COVID-19 cases last week was lower than expected, and it expects a spike in cases to come in the following weeks.
Auburn University said 577 students and 11 employees on its main campus self-reported positive COVID-19 tests from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. An additional 10 students at the Auburn University airport self-reported positive cases.
“It’s lower than what I was anticipating,” Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Center, said in a social media video posted by Auburn University. “So, in this case, I’m very happy to be wrong.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 672 new COVID-19 cases, both confirmed and probable, in Lee County during the same time frame, according to Bama Tracker, an independent online Alabama COVID-19 database.
East Alabama Medical Center saw a rise in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations during the Labor Day weekend. There were 15 patients hospitalized on Saturday, 17 on Sunday and 20 on Monday, according to hospital data.
Kam expects to see a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the days following Labor Day weekend and urges the campus community to be cautious to prevent further spread of the virus.
“I think it will hit us toward the end of this week and then next week and the week after, so two weeks,” Kam said. “This next week is really crucial to how the first two or three weeks of October is going to look. So, whatever you can do, you need to do it.”
Kam added that those who traveled from Friday to Monday of Labor Day weekend and who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be contagious starting Tuesday through next Monday.
Although a new spike in virus cases is expected, Kam sees no reason to believe that Auburn University won’t have a successful fall semester.
“Based on all the variables that we’re seeing, there’s no reason to believe that we are not going to have a successful semester and that there’s nothing that says that, again, based on what we’re seeing right now, that we’re not going to get to November 24 and having to suspend classes between now and then,” Kam said. “I want to thank everybody for all their efforts but we’re not out of the woods yet.”
AU update
Auburn University had about half of its quarantine housing in use on Tuesday morning, an Auburn University spokesman told the Opelika-Auburn News.
“The number of beds in use is a fluid one on a daily basis as students check in and out,” Preston Sparks, Auburn University spokesman, said. “Students can quarantine either on or off campus, so the on-campus quarantine bed numbers reflect those students who were unable to return home or preferred to stay on campus.”
Auburn University reported that 490 students and eight employees self-reported positive COVID-19 test from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. An additional 18 students at the Auburn University airport and one at the Shell Fisheries also tested positive during that time frame.
During the previous two weeks, 1,067 Auburn University students and 19 employees on main campus self-reported positive COVID-19 tests. Additionally, 28 students at the Auburn University airport tested positive during that time frame.
Auburn University changed how it’s calculating the total number of cases among its campus community last week. Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.
The university was previously using the number of individuals who were tested at the Auburn University Medical Clinic and those who self-reported positive tests to the med clinic for its COVID-19 numbers.
Auburn University requires students to self-report positive COVID-19 cases. If the school learns of students not self-reporting disciplinary action may result.
“Auburn’s Student Code of Conduct would apply in such situations,” Sparks said. “The student conduct process and the associated conduct outcomes are designed to be educational, promoting a healthy and safe environment while also respecting the rights of all members of the Auburn University community.”
AU testing
Auburn University began its GuideSafe Sentinel Testing Program Tuesday and plans to continue the program through the end of the semester in hopes of monitoring the asymptomatic infection rate on campus.
“It gives you a good idea of whether or not you may be having community spread or the possibility of an area of concern that needs to be investigated further,” Kam said.
The program will select random members of the Auburn University community to be tested for COVID-19 each week. Participating in the sentinel testing is not mandatory but is highly encouraged, the university said.
“So, every week approximately 2.5 – 3 percent of people who are on the Auburn campus community will be randomly chosen,” Kam said. “These are going to include students, faculty and staff from different areas of the campus, different age groups, different sets of demographics in an effort to voluntarily test them.”
Auburn City Schools
Multiple elementary homeroom classes and an athletic team are under quarantine after Auburn City Schools saw a rise in new COVID-91 cases from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
Auburn City Schools reported 42 COVID-19 cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) during that timeframe. The 42 new confirmed cases includes students (traditional and remote) and employees. The school system also said 407 students and employees have been quarantined due to close contact.
“As a measured response to the increased number of cases, and included in this data, several homeroom classes in the elementary grades and one athletic team have been quarantined,” a release from Auburn City Schools reads.
Despite the rising in news confirmed virus cases, the number of confirmed cases remains to be less than 1 percent of the student and staff population, the school system said.
Auburn City Schools reminds parents and guardians that they are essential in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
“In order to safely maintain an in-person school option for traditional learning, parents and guardians must screen students for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to their boarding a school bus or arriving on a school campus,” the release reads. “Employees are carefully self-monitoring and staffing decisions are being made in an abundance of caution.”
Auburn City Schools plans to continue to offer families the option of traditional and remote learning with aggressive safety and prevention measures. Students attending in person are expected to wear facial coverings at all times, maintain social distancing and frequently wash or sanitize their hands.
Local numbers
ADPH continues to report probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties.
There were 3,529 confirmed virus cases and 1,650 probable cases for a combined total of 5,179 virus cases in Lee County as of Tuesday night, according to ADPH data.
Lee County is averaging about 59 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker data.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 857 confirmed, 207 probable, 1,064 combined
- Macon County – 413 confirmed, 44 probable, 457 combined
- Russell County – 1,567 confirmed, 98 probable, 1,665 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 942 confirmed, 147 probable, 1,089 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County – 42
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 5
- Tallapoosa County — 3
There were 121,879 confirmed cases, 11,727 probable cases and 2,277 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Tuesday night, according to ADPH. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 133,606.
Of the 2,277 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 49 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 82 from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
