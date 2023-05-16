A 20-year-old senior at Auburn University aims to raising awareness about the fight against sex trafficking by biking from Seattle to San Diego this summer.

From June 10 to July 31, Emma Warner will trek 1,700 miles between the two cities with nine other college girls from across the country. It's a part of an initiative from a nonprofit group called Pedal the Pacific where college students bike to raise funds for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Warner aims to raise $3,000 that will go directly to NCMEC. She began working with Pedal the Pacific back in October.

“Our mission is to educate people about sex trafficking and how common it is still today, specifically in the US,” Warner said. “We also fundraise for a leading nonprofit that protects children who are trafficked and just children in general.”

Warner said that often times its girls without strong support systems and families who become victims of sex trafficking. She mentioned that foster kids, teen runaways and kids without strong mentors tend to be particularly vulnerable. She added the kids are often manipulated to think they have nowhere else to go.

“A lot of people's understanding is like, ‘Oh, somebody's gonna put a bag over my head and kidnap me in an alleyway,’” Warner said. "That's not really what trafficking normally is. Like, yes. That is scary. However, that's rarely what it looks like. It's oftentimes vulnerable children who are taken advantage of by someone that they trust.”

Warner, a business administration major, called the bike ride “the main attraction” that draws people’s attention to NCMEC and sex traffic awareness. She said three young “hilariously unathletic” women who were looking to draw more support for the cause started Pedal the Pacific seven years ago. After their first year, they expanded to let other college women join them in their quest.

Warner is following in the tire tracks of her older sister, Madilyn, by joining Pedal the Pacific. Madilyn first rode with the nonprofit its second year. She still works with them as the head leadership team officer. Warner was impressed with how the journey changed her sister’s outlook on life. Madilyn was only 18 years old when she joined the team.

“She actually was the youngest person to ever do it,” Warner said. “Ever since then, I've always thought like, 'Oh, maybe that’d be something I would want to do one day.' And this year, I actually decided that I wanted to do it.”

This will be the first time the Fairhope native has ever tried an adventure like this. She says she has very little camping experience and just bought her bicycle in January. The girls will ride 40 to 60 miles a day. They will mostly camp out during the trip, with occasional stays in hotels or at acquaintances' homes.

Warner believes the trip will help her grow, but it's really about getting the word out for her organization and helping dispel some of the myths around sex trafficking.

To donate to Pedal the Pacific in Warner’s name, visit https://www.pedalthepacific.org/donate. For more information on NCMEC, visit https://www.missingkids.org/.