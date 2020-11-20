AU trustees OK renaming policy; football center set for summer 2022

Auburn University took its first public steps Friday to address public concerns about the names of segregationists on campus buildings and sites.
The university’s Board of Trustees approved a new policy, drawn up by a trustees’ task force appointed over the summer, to address naming issues. Task force co-chair Elizabeth Huntley told her colleagues the intention is to approach such moves as “exceptional.”
The policy includes the following criteria:
- “The holistic legacy of the namesake under consideration and whether it is consistent with or contradicts the University's mission and the Auburn Creed. Name removal should be an exceptional event with the presumption against such removal when the naming is for someone who made significant, lasting and/or unique contributions;
- “The University's obligations, as an academic institution of higher education, to recognize and contextualize history. In applying this factor, the Board should consider whether preservation of an accurate portrayal of history is best served by removing a name or by placing the existing name in historical context to further the important mission of educating students and the public;
- “The role that the building or memorial plays in forming community at the University. As the Board evaluates the way the institution utilizes the named structure (e.g. as a residence hall, an academic building, an athletics facility, etc.), it should consider the impact of history and context on the campus environment and promote challenging conversation, which is a healthy component of the academic process;
- “The length of time since the building and/or structure under consideration was named.”
The board applied the new policy to a proposal from Huntley and the task force to remove the name of former Alabama governor and Ku Klux Klan member David Bibb Graves from a campus drive and amphitheater. The move was unanimously approved.
No other buildings or sites came up during Friday’s deliberations.
Board President Pro Tem Wayne Smith, who appointed the task force, thanked its members for their work thus far.
“It’s been a long and arduous process, and difficult to address, but we appreciate the work that you have done,” Smith told task force members.
The trustees met via Zoom online conference again Friday. Smith restated his hope that their next quarterly meeting in February will be in person.
University officials did plan to proceed, however, with previous announced plans to host a ceremony Friday afternoon to celebrate the renaming of the campus student center in honor of Auburn alumnus and Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton.
Football performance center
Smith asked Dan King, associate vice president for facilities, for an update on the proposed football performance center. Smith and others have spoken publicly about the need for such a facility to help the Tigers’ training and recruiting efforts.
“I think we made it clear that you and your team needed to have a sense of urgency about this,” Smith told King during a committee meeting before the full board met.
King assured Smith and others than his staff has been working urgently on the plan. He said the 1,400-page construction document, with specification and conceptual notes, is nearly done. The document will be up for trustees’ approval in February, along with construction bids.
The new center should be open by the summer of 2022, King said.
Gogue
Auburn University President Jay Gogue did not address recent friction on campus between his administrative team and faculty members over COVID-19 issues and plans to implement more in-person classes for spring 2021.
Members of the American Association of University Professors chapter on campus have endorsed a recent letter to Gogue and Provost Bill Hardgrave outlining such concerns.
Gogue did, however, commend trustees and students for their willingness to go along with the administration as it has navigated the coronavirus pandemic with students on campus this semester.
“We appreciate your calls, your notes and your thoughts,” Gogue told the trustees. “… I commend students, for the most part, as they have behaved with the circumstances we have faced.”
Gogue went on to note that Auburn topped the state rankings for U.S. News and World Report’s annual survey for the 35th straight year, and placed in the top one percent nationally.”
