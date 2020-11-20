AU trustees OK renaming policy; football center set for summer 2022

“I think we made it clear that you and your team needed to have a sense of urgency about this,” Smith told King during a committee meeting before the full board met.

King assured Smith and others than his staff has been working urgently on the plan. He said the 1,400-page construction document, with specification and conceptual notes, is nearly done. The document will be up for trustees’ approval in February, along with construction bids.

The new center should be open by the summer of 2022, King said.

Gogue

Auburn University President Jay Gogue did not address recent friction on campus between his administrative team and faculty members over COVID-19 issues and plans to implement more in-person classes for spring 2021.

Members of the American Association of University Professors chapter on campus have endorsed a recent letter to Gogue and Provost Bill Hardgrave outlining such concerns.

Gogue did, however, commend trustees and students for their willingness to go along with the administration as it has navigated the coronavirus pandemic with students on campus this semester.