Aubie the Tiger beats another SEC mascot to become most decorated collegiate mascot of all time

Aubie the Tiger became the most decorated collegiate mascot Wednesday after winning his 10th Universal Cheer Association Mascot National Championship.

The beloved Auburn University mascot scored a 92.875 to beat the University of Tennessee's Smokey for his 10th title in Orlando, Fla., at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aubie now holds the most national championships of any mascot and was the first to be inducted in the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2006.

The tiger last won the national title in 2016, finishing second in 2020 to the University of Colorado's Chip the Buffalo.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.