Aubie the Tiger beats another SEC mascot to become most decorated collegiate mascot of all time
Aubie the Tiger beats another SEC mascot to become most decorated collegiate mascot of all time

Georgia vs Auburn Football (copy)

Aubie at Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs. Georgia game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News

Aubie the Tiger became the most decorated collegiate mascot Wednesday after winning his 10th Universal Cheer Association Mascot National Championship. 

The beloved Auburn University mascot scored a 92.875 to beat the University of Tennessee's Smokey for his 10th title in Orlando, Fla., at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Aubie now holds the most national championships of any mascot and was the first to be inducted in the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2006. 

The tiger last won the national title in 2016, finishing second in 2020 to the University of Colorado's Chip the Buffalo. 

