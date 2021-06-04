Auburn - city and university - welcome EAMC's new emergency department off Shug Jordan Pkwy

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders thanked Grill and EAMC for its service to the community over the last 15 months of the coronavirus epidemic, then he pivoted to the benefits of opening a free-standing emergency department in Auburn.

Anders noted the $2 million the city of Auburn kicked in for site preparation and infrastructure for the Auburn Medical Pavilion, calling it one of the easiest decisions of his tenure as mayor.

“This location brings critical medical resources to all of Auburn's residents,” Anders said. “It adds 100 new jobs to our community. Residents will now be able to seek 24-hour care right here in the city limits of Auburn for many emergency situations … (and) they'll have additional options for procedures right here in our community.”

Jim Weyhenmeyer, Auburn University’s vice president for Research and Economic Development, said the pavilion would provide faculty and students more opportunities to do biomedical research.

Weyhenmeyer said it gives the university “… the opportunity to really think about how we might cross-pollinate between the university and this medical pavilion. If we do not take advantage of that, shame on us for not doing that.”

Back to business