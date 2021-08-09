 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn alum and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin prepares to mandate vaccine for military
0 Comments

Auburn alum and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin prepares to mandate vaccine for military

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan

FILE - In this July 21, 2021 file photo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. Austin has said he is working expeditiously to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for military personnel and is expected to ask Biden to waive a federal law that requires individuals be given a choice if the vaccine is not fully licensed.

 Kevin Wolf

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III is seeking White House approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for active-duty military no later than mid-September.

The Auburn University alum made it clear in a Monday memorandum to Department of Defense employees that he supports vaccination and immunization.

“Get the shot. Stay healthy. Stay ready,” he closed the memorandum.

He said he is recommending to President Joe Biden that the mandate be put in place by mid-September or immediately when the vaccines get coming FDA licensure.

He mentioned in his memorandum that public reports indicate the Pfizer vaccine could have full FDA licensure in early September. He encouraged all Department of Defense military and civilian personnel to get their immunization taken care of now and not wait for the mandate.

“All FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective,” he said in his memorandum. “They will protect you and your family. They will protect your unit, your ship and your co-workers. And they will ensure we remain the most lethal and ready force in the world.”

Immunization shots are not new and there is already a list of vaccines required for all U.S. service members. Austin plans to add the COVID-19 vaccines to the list.

Austin earned a Masters degree at Auburn in 1986. He calls himself an Auburn Tigers football fan on his Twitter page.

In the Auburn area, COVID-19 hospitalizations have recently doubled since July 18 at East Alabama Medical Center. Alabama remains one of the least immunized states in America.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert