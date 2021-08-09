Auburn alum and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin prepares to mandate vaccine for military

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III is seeking White House approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for active-duty military no later than mid-September.

The Auburn University alum made it clear in a Monday memorandum to Department of Defense employees that he supports vaccination and immunization.

“Get the shot. Stay healthy. Stay ready,” he closed the memorandum.

He said he is recommending to President Joe Biden that the mandate be put in place by mid-September or immediately when the vaccines get coming FDA licensure.

He mentioned in his memorandum that public reports indicate the Pfizer vaccine could have full FDA licensure in early September. He encouraged all Department of Defense military and civilian personnel to get their immunization taken care of now and not wait for the mandate.

“All FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective,” he said in his memorandum. “They will protect you and your family. They will protect your unit, your ship and your co-workers. And they will ensure we remain the most lethal and ready force in the world.”