Auburn alumnus holds on to his spot on "Next Level Chef" and makes it to the top 10

Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison has made it to the top 10 of Gordon Ramsey’s cooking competition show “Next Level Chef.”

After being sent to the elimination round in the last episode, Harrison was determined to prove that he still belongs in the competition.

On Episode 6, which aired Sunday night, the three teams were challenged to create a next-level brunch dish with sweet and savory components.

Harrison and his team were sent to the bottom level kitchen, which has lesser grade appliances and the last pick of ingredients.

For his brunch dish, Harrison decided to cook fried chicken with biscuits and peach strawberry jam.

“He’s been trending down in this competition,” Richard Blais said about Harrison. “He needs to prove he belongs here.”

Blais is one of the three judges and is Harrison's team mentor.

During the taste-testing by the three judges, one of them called Harrison's biscuit "phenomenal" but they were not impressed with his fried chicken breast, which they said was dry.