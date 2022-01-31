Auburn alumnus holds on to his spot on "Next Level Chef" and makes it to the top 10

Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison has made it to the top 10 of Gordon Ramsey’s cooking competition show “Next Level Chef.”
After being sent to the elimination round in the last episode, Harrison was determined to prove that he still belongs in the competition.
On Episode 6, which aired Sunday night, the three teams were challenged to create a next-level brunch dish with sweet and savory components.
Harrison and his team were sent to the bottom level kitchen, which has lesser grade appliances and the last pick of ingredients.
For his brunch dish, Harrison decided to cook fried chicken with biscuits and peach strawberry jam.
“He’s been trending down in this competition,” Richard Blais said about Harrison. “He needs to prove he belongs here.”
Blais is one of the three judges and is Harrison's team mentor.
During the taste-testing by the three judges, one of them called Harrison's biscuit "phenomenal" but they were not impressed with his fried chicken breast, which they said was dry.
Harrison nevertheless avoided being selected for the elimination round because a teammate, after cooking what was later deemed one of the night's best dishes, failed to turn it in on time and was selected instead.
After narrowly surviving the brunch challenge, Harrison will move on with the 10 remaining chefs to Episode 7, which will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on FOX.
The show was filmed in Las Vegas in September and started with 15 chefs competing for the $250,000 first-place prize.
Contestants have been split up into three teams vying for the individual title of Next Level Chef, and one chef is eliminated each round.
The individual who wins best dish keeps all their team members safe from elimination for that round.
Each team has a mentor of either Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington or Richard Blais, who won “Top Chef” in 2011.
The premise is that each team gets sent to cook on one of the three floors. The top floor has the best kitchen appliances and the chefs get the first pick of ingredients, while the team sent to the “basement” level gets the leftover ingredients and lesser grade appliances to work with.
When the time runs out, chefs put their dish up to be judged by Ramsey, Arrington and Blais.