Auburn Alumnus Jonathan Harrison survives round four of cooking show "Next Level Chef"

After winning best dish last week on Gordon Ramsey’s cooking show “Next Level Chef,” Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison, 29, survived another round of the competition, which aired Wednesday night.

This week, on Episode 4, the three teams were challenged to create a poultry dish, and Harrison decided to cook an Asian-inspired turkey breast.

Despite not replicating last week's success, he will move on to the fifth episode with the 12 remaining chefs, which will air Jan. 26 on FOX at 8 p.m. CT.

The show was filmed in Las Vegas in September and started with 15 chefs competing for the $250,000 first-place prize.

Contestants have been split up into three teams vying for the individual title of Next Level Chef, and one chef is eliminated each round.

The individual who wins best dish keeps all their team members safe from elimination for that round.

Each team has a mentor of either Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington or Richard Blais, who won “Top Chef” in 2011.