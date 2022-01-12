Auburn alumnus prepares best dish in Episode 3 of Gordon Ramsey's cooking show "Next Level Chef"

When the time runs out, chefs put their dish up to be judged by Ramsey, Arrington and Blais.

Emotional pressure cooker

Harrison was reluctant at first to apply to the show when a friend sent him the application link, but two weeks later he changed his mind and decided to apply.

Harrison later received a text message from the “Next Level Chef” team asking to speak with him about being on the show.

“I didn’t believe it was happening to me until wheels were up in September and I was headed to Las Vegas,” he said in the release from Auburn University.

“The experience was the best in my life. I’ve never put myself in such an emotional pressure cooker like that. I mean, you’re cooking for arguably the heaviest hitter in the food game and two people he has deemed heavy hitters in the food game, so you are constantly nervous about them judging your food."

Harrison described being on the show as “nerve-wracking,” but that he was also able to grow and make friends.