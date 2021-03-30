Auburn Bass Fishing Club still casting for a national championship after suspension reduced by university

Auburn University has agreed to shorten the suspension against the school’s bass fishing club and have it end on April 22 after a meeting between the university and members of the club.

“After a productive meeting, Auburn University and its Bass Fishing Club have mutually agreed to the club sport team and student organization being placed on suspension until April 22, 2021, with the understanding that the club will adhere to all university protocols in the future,” a statement from the university reads.

Logan Park, president of the club, said he was thankful the university was willing to listen to the club and “consider all the facts with an open mind.”

“We have reached an agreement and, most importantly, the Auburn Team is excited about being able to resume representing Auburn University as we pursue another National Championship,” Park said in a statement.

Auburn University suspended the Bass Fishing Club March 24 in response to the club repeatedly violating the university’s COVID-19 policy regarding travel and events, according to a memo from Campus Recreation.