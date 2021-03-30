Auburn Bass Fishing Club still casting for a national championship after suspension reduced by university

Auburn University has agreed to shorten the suspension against the school’s bass fishing club and have it end on April 22 after a meeting between the university and members of the club.
“After a productive meeting, Auburn University and its Bass Fishing Club have mutually agreed to the club sport team and student organization being placed on suspension until April 22, 2021, with the understanding that the club will adhere to all university protocols in the future,” a statement from the university reads.
Logan Park, president of the club, said he was thankful the university was willing to listen to the club and “consider all the facts with an open mind.”
“We have reached an agreement and, most importantly, the Auburn Team is excited about being able to resume representing Auburn University as we pursue another National Championship,” Park said in a statement.
Auburn University suspended the Bass Fishing Club March 24 in response to the club repeatedly violating the university’s COVID-19 policy regarding travel and events, according to a memo from Campus Recreation.
The club allegedly violated the university policy in July 2020, February 2021 and March 2021, and the decision was made by the university that no member of the club was allowed to travel, recruit for, compete or represent the Bass Fishing Club in any capacity until Dec. 31, 2021, the memo read.
Additionally, club members were not allowed to wear their club uniforms or represent the club on any social media platform as part of the suspension, and club members who violated the suspension could risk having it extended, according to the memo.
The initial decision by the university to suspend the club was met with online outrage, including the creation of a petition on change.org that, by the time of this article’s writing, has reached over 20,900 signatures of those against the suspension.