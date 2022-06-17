Auburn Board of Trustees announces list of new on-campus projects

As several large capital projects are being wrapped up at Auburn University, the university announced several new smaller construction projects at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning

Four projects with a combined total cost of over $300 million dollars - the Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, the Football Performance Center, and the Chilled Water Plant - are expected to be finished by late summer or early fall.

Meanwhile, the list of new projects represent a large swath of amenities across the university and its extensions, ranging from new shared-use paths, to renovated space for the Physical Therapy program, to a new pavilion, to aquaculture and greenhouse facilities.

All the projects are in their early development stages and not expected to cost above $1 million.

“When we initiate a project or architect selection, we haven’t done any design work yet, so we don’t really know what the price is,” said Dan King, Auburn's associate vice president for facilities. “Until we start designing it, it’s hard to give it a valid number.”

Greenway

The Parkerson Mill Greenway Project is entering into its third phase.

This new shared-use path project will expand on the existing greenway by 0.4 miles.

The greenway’s current terminus at Lem Morrison Drive will be extended to an existing trail near the pond next to the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

New lighting will be installed as well as a new bridge crossing a creek in the area.

The project will be partially funded through a Transportation Alternatives Program grant administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation. LBYD of Auburn will be the architecture firm over the project.

“LBYD has done a tremendous amount of work for us in the past and our structural engineering firm,” King said.

Activity Center Renovation

The Student Activity Center will soon be renovated to accommodate a new space for the School of Kinesiology’s Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.

The renovation will allow for new instructional space, a research laboratory and offices and is expected to be finished by fall 2024.

The project is expected to be financed through funds from the Provost Office and matching funds from the School of Kinesiology and the College of Education.

The University hasn’t selected an architecture firm for the project yet.

Farm and Nature Center

The Graham Farm & Nature Center in Jackson County will soon get a new 4,000-square-foot pavilion.

The Farm and Nature Center is a part of The Alabama Cooperative Extension System with Auburn University.

The new pavilion will include a covered patio, kitchen, meeting and outreach spaces, and restrooms.

The project will be funded by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Chapman Sisson Architects of Huntsville will oversee the project.

Aquaculture barn

The College of Agriculture will soon get a new aquaculture barn and greenhouses. The project, however, will get approval to move forward until at least September.

The new facilities were originally intended to be built in north Auburn near the fisheries complex. However, plans have been updated to place the facility on the main campus at the Transformation Gardens on Duncan Drive instead.

King cited accessibility for research, the university’s ongoing food production mission, and better leverage for financial resources as reasons for the move.

Other business: Gogue Center

In other business, the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center will be adding new features to its studio theater and amphitheater.

One of the approved add-ons includes a glass hangar door for the south end of the studio theater. This would open to the lawn and create an indoor/outdoor arrangement that reveals the amphitheater stage.

The amphitheater will also be getting two LED screens on either side of the stage to display a live feed to patrons.

Wilson Butler Architects of Boston, Massachusetts, designed the Gogue Performing Arts Center and will be helping with the new additions.

“We believe we save a substantial amount of money in design fees by not having to have a new architect spend lots of billable hours just trying to understand what is in the building and where all the major components are,” said Michael DeMaioribus of the Auburn University Board of Trustees at Friday's meeting.

It is anticipated that the cost will be between $3 million and $5 million dollars, though a design for the project has not been completed.

The additions are expected to be funded by Gogue Performing Arts Center gift funds. A substantial gift from the local community has been received in support of this project.

Other business: Starbucks

The Auburn Board of Trustees has approved the relocation of Starbucks within the Melton Student Center.

The coffee shop, now located on the second floor of the Melton Student Center, will be moved to the site of the former sandwich and soup restaurant, Au Bon Pain.

An opening date has not been announced.

The 2,400-square-foot space will allow Starbucks to offer hot breakfast items, which it is unable to prepare in the current location.

The new store will allow guests to order breakfast sandwiches and wraps in addition to the bakery items already being sold.

Seay, Seay, and Litchfield Architects of Montgomery will be drafting up plans for the new store. The firm has designed multiple Auburn University dining facilities in recent years.

The project is anticipated to be financed by Student Affairs funds.

