Auburn Board of Trustees approves new $77 million College of Education building, other projects

Auburn University’s College of Education will soon get a new $77 million home.

The Auburn Board of Trustees approved plans for the new College of Education building at its Nov. 11 meeting. The 167,000-square-foot facility will serve as the college’s new home instead of the Haley Center.

The new three-story facility will be located at the corner of West Samford Avenue and Duncan Drive across from Telfair Peet Theatre. Demolition is currently underway as the university tears down the Hill Residence Halls to make room for the building. Construction on the College of Education building is expected to be finished by January 2025.

The project’s $77 million price tag will be financed by a combination of gift funds, university bond funds, and Public School and College Authority funds.

According to the university, the College of Education building will have modern and collaborative classrooms, instructional laboratories, research spaces, up-to-date technology and administrative space for faculty and staff.

"We have designed the new building on the tenets of flexibility, adaptability and community," Jeffrey Fairbrother, dean of Auburn's College of Education said. "The college's new home will be a multi-purpose facility with innovative experiential learning, research and collaboration space at every turn. We are excited about the impact this new building will have on our students, faculty and staff, and community."

The Haley Center, which was built in 1969, is the current home for the College of Education, though according to the university, staff is spread out in offices across the campus. The new building will house the majority of the college's faculty and staff. They are expected to move into the new building in April 2025. The Haley Center will continue to act as home to other university departments including the College of Liberal Arts.

The Auburn Board of Trustees approved several other projects for the University as well.

• The Research and Innovation Center in the Auburn Research Park will receive a $2.7 million fit out for the College of Architecture, Design and Construction’s Research Commons. 12,000 square feet will be renovated across two buildings for the project: 8,000 square feet will be renovated on the fourth floor of the center and 4,000 square feet will be renovated on the adjacent supporting building.

• The Graham Farm and Nature Center will get a $2.95 million update as well. A 4,000 square foot pavilion will be constructed at the center. The new pavilion will provide a covered patio, kitchen, meeting and outreach spaces, and restrooms. The project will be financed by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System funds, with the potential for a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

• A $2.5 million training center for Auburn University Facilities Management was also approved. The 4,000-square-foot building will feature flexible classrooms and demonstration space for training on industrial equipment.

• $1.5 million was approved to extend the university’s Parkerson Mill Greenway. This will be Phase III of the project and will extend the existing campus greenway and trail network by 0.4 miles. It will feature a new shared-use path made of concrete and asphalt, path lighting and a new pedestrian bridge that crosses Parkerson Mill Creek.