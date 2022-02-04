Auburn Board of Trustees approves the addition of a 10-bay T-Hangar at Auburn Regional Airport

The Auburn Board of Trustees gave final project approval for the construction of an additional 10-bay T-hangar at the Auburn University Regional Airport at its meeting on Friday morning in Montgomery.

Dan King, associate vice president of facilities, said the airport will lease these hangers to local and regional aircraft owners and the revenue earned from leasing will go back into the airport operations budget.

One board member asked if the existing T-hangars are paying for themselves, to which King replied yes.

King said there is a “high demand” for the space at the airport and there is currently a waiting list of 84 names.

There are currently three hangars at the airport and one that is about this size of the one proposed to be built. King said the current hangars are all fully leased.

The location of the new T-hangar will be in the vicinity of the other hangars on the northern part of the property.

The estimated total project cost is $1.4 million, which will be financed by an Alabama Department of Transportation grant in the amount of $500,000 and university general funds, King said.