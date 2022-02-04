Auburn Board of Trustees approves the addition of a 10-bay T-Hangar at Auburn Regional Airport

The Auburn Board of Trustees gave final project approval for the construction of an additional 10-bay T-hangar at the Auburn University Regional Airport at its meeting on Friday morning in Montgomery.
Dan King, associate vice president of facilities, said the airport will lease these hangers to local and regional aircraft owners and the revenue earned from leasing will go back into the airport operations budget.
One board member asked if the existing T-hangars are paying for themselves, to which King replied yes.
King said there is a “high demand” for the space at the airport and there is currently a waiting list of 84 names.
There are currently three hangars at the airport and one that is about this size of the one proposed to be built. King said the current hangars are all fully leased.
The location of the new T-hangar will be in the vicinity of the other hangars on the northern part of the property.
The estimated total project cost is $1.4 million, which will be financed by an Alabama Department of Transportation grant in the amount of $500,000 and university general funds, King said.
At the previous meeting in June 2021, the board approved a resolution to initiate the T-hangar construction project and approved the engineering firm for the project to be Garver, LLC of Huntsville.
King said the construction will probably begin within the next couple of months as it has already been designed and is “ready to go.”
“For Auburn’s airport to continue to sort of grow and develop and become more of a regional airport, I mean it’s the Auburn University Regional Airport, and the heavier the utilization of the airport, the better it is,” King said.
King said as more people, not just in Auburn but in the region, bring their aircraft to Auburn’s airport, they want to have a hangar to keep their plane out of the elements.
“I think it’s all part of the trend about Auburn’s airport continuing to grow and have a bigger impact,” King said. “I think we’re pleased to see that.”