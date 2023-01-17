Auburn Buc-ee's opening set for April 2023

The Buc-ee’s location in Auburn is set to open in April 2023, a spokesperson confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday.

The popular traveler’s stop is being built off Exit 50 on Interstate-85 in Auburn. Buc-ee’s locations are known for their sprawling size and stacks and gifts to go along with their gas pumps.

In a recent email to Opelika-Auburn News, the chain’s public relations firm said: “Per Jeff Nadalo, General Counsel for Buc-ee’s, the Auburn location is scheduled to open in April 2023.”

The first quarter 2023 date has also been alluded to on Buc-ee’s website which lists April as a start date on several of its job openings.

Construction has continued at the site over the last year. Buc-ee’s first broke ground on the $45 million project in Auburn in October 2021. The company had said at the time that construction would take 12-16 months to complete. The travel center is expected to stand over 53,000 square feet.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to acknowledge the kickoff of what we know will be a great store,” Nadalo said when the Auburn location was first announced. “People will quickly see activity, and we’re looking forward to being out there.”

Auburn will be Buc-ee’s fourth Alabama location. They also recently opened a store in Athens, and have locations in Leeds on I-20 and Loxley on I-10.

Buc-ee’s plans to fill 175 full-time job positions at the Auburn location. Full-time wages start at $17 per hour, and benefits include dental, health and 401k. Employees also get three weeks of annual paid time off.

Buc-ee’s first opened in Texas in 1982.

The chain sells homemade jerky, fudge and corn puffs known as Beaver Nuggets as well as beaver-themed souvenirs and clothes.

“We’re known for being clean, friendly and having products in stock, but it goes deeper than that,” Nadalo said. “We’re really proud to offer a family friendly environment with fantastic foods that’s freshly prepared in our stores.”

For more information visit www.buc-ees.com