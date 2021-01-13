Auburn Chamber's Steiner heading to AuburnBank

The Auburn Chamber’s loss appears to be AuburnBank’s gain.

Chamber President Lolly Steiner announced Wednesday that she is stepping down from her post to take over public relations and marketing for the bank, which is in the midst of transforming its site in the heart of downtown Auburn.

The job change is rooted in Steiner’s desire for a new challenge, but she told the Opelika-Auburn News that she will miss working with her Chamber staff, officers and volunteers.

“I was thinking about doing this in early 2020 and you probably know the rest of that story,” said Steiner, referring the upheaval to local life caused by the coronavirus. “It has been in the back of my mind. I woke up one morning and it was just like, ‘OK, it's time. Let's do this!’… It’s bittersweet, but it's exciting at the same time.”

Steiner, 60, a native of Russell County, came to Auburn in the early 1980s. She started volunteering for the Chamber in 1996. She was recommended for a staff job in 1997 by Ron Anders, who is now the city’s mayor. The two worked closely when Anders chaired the chamber board overseeing volunteers.

In late 1999, the president’s job was up for grabs and Steiner grabbed it. Anders served on the board that hired her to run the Chamber.

