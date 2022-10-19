Auburn city council approves $44.5 million Lake Wilmore Community Center, as youth coaches and parents defend project

On Tuesday night the Auburn City Council voted to approve the new Lake Wilmore Community Center before a packed audience. The council passed the project by unanimous vote. The decision comes after the Auburn Planning Commission voted to move forward with the community center last Thursday.

The project is expected to cost upwards of $44.5 million and will bring a recreation center with two gyms, a pool and several new sports fields to a sprawling 35-acre campus next to Olgetree Elementary School.

The proposal was met with concern from neighbors at the planning commission meeting last Thursday, but supported by parents and youth sports coaches at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

When the project was introduced in 2018, it was estimated to cost $44.5 million. However, with new additions to the plans along with the rising cost of construction, the price will likely be higher. The project was originally approved by the city council in 2020. However, it got put on the backburner due to COVID-19 and eventually expired before being picked back up by the planning commission last week.

Members of the city council as well as residents feel Auburn’s extraordinary growth has expedited the need for new recreation facilities and ball fields.

“We’re growing by 6.6 people a day in our community,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders at Tuesday night’s meeting. “I don’t know who all those 6.6 people are, and I don’t know what stages of life they’re in, but I guarantee you that a lot of those are children.”

Anders indicated that no new recreation facilities have opened in the city since the Frank Brown Recreation Center opened nearly 50 years ago. Anders said it was time for the city to play some catch up.

City manager Megan McGowan-Crouch offered some statistics pointing to the way youth leagues are growing in Auburn.

“I mean just to give you a flavor even for basketball, our current youth league registration for winter 2022 — which is not final — is 794 players and 80 teams. And for high-school-age league: 240 players and 24 teams — dealing with the existing gymnasiums we have,” McGowan-Crouch said. “That is why practice time has been cut and that’s why we’ve got to move forward and get a center on the ground.”

McGowan-Crouch said the city’s multipurpose fields were used by 99 teams in the spring of 2022. “That’s a mix of soccer and lacrosse, plus 87 baseball and softball teams needed space,” McGowan-Crouch said. “In the fall of 2022, 137 teams are using fields. Soccer, lacrosse, tackle and flag football, plus 49 baseball and softball teams need access to fields throughout the city for play.”

Audience members at the city council meeting were overwhelmingly in support of the new community center and ball fields. Over 12 different people — many of them coaches or members of the Parks and Recs Board — stepped up to talk about the city’s need for more recreation areas.

Just some of the issues mentioned include little league football being played on a former landfill; students having to practice basketball at 9:30 at night as well as deal with cut practice times; lacrosse having to practice in three different cities; and tee-ball and baseball having to share fields.

“It’s no secret, we’re in a tight spot. We’re growing way, way fast; we don’t have facilities,” said travel ball coach Chad Key. “Where do we practice? Where do we go? Chains are on the fences on the weekends. We can’t get on fields and through the week. They’re packed out. We don’t have anywhere to play and practice.”

Andrew McCay is a little league coach and serves on the parks and rec board. He took the time to take up for the need for better sports fields as well.

“We play football on a landfill, right? We joke as coaches on what plays we’re going to call depending on what side of the hill we’re on,” McCay said. “This is what we need. It doesn’t solve all of our problems, but it solves a whole lot of them at one time. I strongly, strongly urge you to look at it for what it is and take a good first step.”

The new community center has not gone without some opposition, though. Over a dozen residents stepped forward at last Thursday’s planning commission meeting to protest the development. Citizens brought up concerns regarding long-term effects of development, the effect of traffic on the surrounding neighborhoods, safety, flooding, lighting, loss of existing woodlands and environmental impact.

Plans for the community center have been in the works for some time. Lake Wilmore was originally one of three proposed locations. The other two proposed spots were Richland Road next to the Yarbrough Tennis Center, and Society Hill Park near the Lazy Bee.

The Lake Wilmore Ogletree Road property is currently a passive park with walking trails and bike trails. The city began developing plans for a community center and new ball fields to go on the property in 2018. The city has wanted to develop the property for parks and recs as far back as 2002.

No decision has been made on when construction will begin.