Watson and Downs Investments, the owners of Lawn Golf USA, have been denied the opportunity to build three houses on property originally planned to hold a miniature golf course, restaurant, and pickleball courts.

The shakeup came at an Auburn City Council meeting last week when city leaders voted 5-3 against allowing houses to be put on the Lawn Golf property. This came after a Feb. 9 city planning commission meeting where the change had been approved for a final vote by the city council.

Ultimately, the council members who voted against the development did so because area residents did not approve of the change. The three houses were not officially a part of Watson and Downs’ original development plans for the property.

The area along Dekalb Street, on which the houses would front, was undisturbed in original plans presented. The rest of the property, however, would be developed for the miniature golf course and restaurant.

“I’ve heard from a number of residents — this is now in my ward — and without exception, they have all been opposed to this development,” Ward 2 Councilman Kelley Griswold said of the proposed housing.

Griswold listed concerns about traffic, the houses’ proximity to the East University Drive intersection, and student parking as just a few of residents’ grievances with the development changes.

“They want it to remain undisturbed or undeveloped,” Griswold added regarding the houses. “It’s not what they were told was going to happen.”

Councilman Tommy Dawson, of Ward 8, likewise took issue with Watson and Downs’ proposed change to the property. Dawson said he believed the decision came off like the company was pulling a fast one, however unintentional that might be.

“I know you’re not intentionally doing that,” Dawson said. “I know the economy’s changing, but once I tell somebody I’m going to do something, I’ve got to have a mighty good reason to pull it back.”

The Lawn Golf USA property, which fronts at 2601 East University Drive in Auburn, has been in development for some time. Watson and Downs Investment originally proposed their plan for a miniature golf course and pickle ball courts back in 2020. The planning commission approved Watson and Downs plan on April 9 of that year. The Auburn City Council gave its approval one month later on May 19.

Housing was not officially a part of the approved plan at that time. However, apparently Watson and Downs never fully took that idea off the table either.

“One of the conditions of approval at that time was that the eastern portion of the property would remain undisturbed,” said Amber English, of the city planning commission staff on Feb 9. “At the time of the initial request the applicant had indicated plans for potential residential development on this portion of the property.”

The developers moved ahead with plans for the golf course, and restaurant. At some point the pickleball courts were removed from the plans. Eventually, Watson and Downs also decided to add on three garden houses. However, their addition meant developing the eastern portion of the property.

The new plan would have added the three houses to the eastern end of the property fronting along Dekalb Street. Additionally, a “living fence” — i.e. fast growing vegetation — would have been added to act as a boundary between the miniature golf course and the new homes.