Auburn City Council gets first look at Buc-ee's Auburn site plans, to consider development agreement

But the project site sits outside of city limits at this time, and the city does not receive tax revenues from the property. Related annexations and zoning actions are on Tuesday’s agenda for Council consideration.

According to Section 2.3 of the proposed development agreement, Buc-ee’s intends to complete the acquisition of the project site by July 31, 2021, begin construction no later than December 31, 2021, and open for business by December 31, 2022.

If approved, the City of Auburn, in exchange for annexation and development of the property, will remit to Buc-ee's Auburn, for a period not to exceed 25 years, portions of certain sales and use and fuel taxes to be levied and collected by the city.

Tax sharing with Buc-ee’s would include one-half of 2.75% of local sales and use taxes and one-half of 2% of locally levied fuel taxes generated by the project. The development agreement states ad valorem taxes, sales taxes allocated to Auburn City Schools (1.25%), business license fees and occupational license fees will not be shared.

Details are provided in the proposed development agreement found in the May 18 Council ePacket.