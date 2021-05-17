Auburn City Council gets first look at Buc-ee's Auburn site plans, to consider development agreement

Plans for a Buc-ee’s travel center in Auburn include a $45 million investment and "transformation" of the Exit 50 interchange, according to documents to be presented at the May 18 regular meeting of the Auburn City Council.
The Auburn City Council will consider a 16-page development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC for the state’s fourth Buc-ee's location at the Northeast quadrant of Interstate 85 near Exit 50.
Opening its first store in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982, the chain has steadily gained traction across the South for its popular buck-toothed beaver mascot and assortment of food and merchandise, including caramel-coated corn puffs called Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets.
The company would invest $45 million for the project, creating 175 jobs and annually generating up to an estimated $2.6 million in local ad valorem, occupational license fee, sales and use, and gasoline and fuel tax revenues, according to a May 14 memorandum from City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch to the Council included in Tuesday’s ePacket.
Buc-ee’s considered “several” other options along Interstate 85 from Montgomery to Atlanta, Ga., before selecting the 50,000-square-foot site with “roughly” 120 fueling stations and 488 parking spots, according to the agenda item’s summary in the Council ePacket.
The overall project site consists of approximately 35.23 acres, with the 35,000-square-foot building located on 17.01 acres. The remaining 18.22 will accommodate additional outparcels, the relocation of Tallassee Power and Equipment of Auburn and a new public road.
But the project site sits outside of city limits at this time, and the city does not receive tax revenues from the property. Related annexations and zoning actions are on Tuesday’s agenda for Council consideration.
According to Section 2.3 of the proposed development agreement, Buc-ee’s intends to complete the acquisition of the project site by July 31, 2021, begin construction no later than December 31, 2021, and open for business by December 31, 2022.
If approved, the City of Auburn, in exchange for annexation and development of the property, will remit to Buc-ee's Auburn, for a period not to exceed 25 years, portions of certain sales and use and fuel taxes to be levied and collected by the city.
Tax sharing with Buc-ee’s would include one-half of 2.75% of local sales and use taxes and one-half of 2% of locally levied fuel taxes generated by the project. The development agreement states ad valorem taxes, sales taxes allocated to Auburn City Schools (1.25%), business license fees and occupational license fees will not be shared.
Details are provided in the proposed development agreement found in the May 18 Council ePacket.
If approved by the Alabama Department of Transportation, Buc-ee’s Auburn will construct a traffic signal at the intersection of Cox Road and Corporate Parkway, at the Exit 50 on/off ramp for northbound traffic and a dedicated right turn off Interstate 85 onto Cox Road, according to Section 2.4 of the development agreement.
The development agreement includes plans from the chain to donate $50,000 per year at the discretion of the city for programs and activities within Auburn.
The Auburn City Council convenes at 6:55 on May 18 inside the new Council chambers at the Public Safety Building at 121 North Ross Street. Those interested in watching online can do so through the city’s Facebook and YouTube livestreams.