Auburn City Council passes business license revocation amendment

After a lengthy decision-making process, the City of Auburn recently voted to amend its city code to allow for business license revocations in cases of delinquent taxes. The unanimous vote came down at the Jan. 17 Auburn City Council meeting.

Previously, city ordinance only allowed the city council to vote on whether or not to have the district court pursue a license revocation on the city’s behalf. This new amendment now allows the city to hold hearings for those who are delinquent on their taxes instead of having to go through the courts.

An early draft of the amendment had some residents concerned about possible government overreach. Vague language said to now have been removed from the amendment pointed to possible closure of businesses that constituted a “probable danger to public health, safety, or welfare of the Citizens of the City of Auburn.”

Auburn City Councilman Tyler Adams was responsible for rewriting the ordinance.

“I wanted to pare this down so that the revocation only addressed the nonpayment of taxes or licensure fees,” Adams said at the council meeting. “Some of that language was a little problematic to members of the community as well as members on this council.”

Additional language added to the amendment said business license revocation hearings cannot take place until at least 60 days after an initial revocation notice is sent out. This buffer gives delinquent business owners a chance to remit taxes without having to go to a hearing.

“The intent of that is basically to show the city has a process by which they inform individuals that are delinquent in their taxes or payment of fees, and they walk through that,” Adams said. “Bottom line is what we try do is we try to get people to resolve the issue before it comes to us.”

A final line was also added to the amendment stating that a taxpayer whose business license has been revoked can seek judicial review in accordance with state law.

Mayor Ron Anders commended Adams for his work on the amendment.

“We have been talking about this since October of 2022,” Anders said. “We have listened to many of you in our community.”

One of the motivating factors behind the city pursuing this new ordinance was a handful of unnamed local businesses being “extremely delinquent” on their taxes. The city has emphasized in the past that these businesses were in the minority, just three out of 7,100 businesses in the Auburn area.

However, without a city ordinance in place, those three businesses could remain open despite not paying their taxes and potentially tying up the court system. The amended ordinance will help to expedite that process.

Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen-Crouch previously told Opelika-Auburn News: “The goal is to keep the business open and for the city to receive the taxes that the business is collecting on behalf of the city.”