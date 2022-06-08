Auburn City Council postpones appointing new member to replace Brett Smith

Following the recent resignation of Auburn Ward 4 City Councilman Brett Smith, there is a vacancy on the City Council that members were unable to fill during their June 7 meeting.

Two individuals, among the four who applied, were nominated by Council members for consideration: Brent Beard and Ray Huff.

Beard has already served four terms as a Council member and decided to not run again in 2018. Anders said his experience would be “advantageous” as the City Council prepares for budget meetings in the coming weeks.

Ward 2 City Councilman Kelley Griswold spoke on behalf of Huff, saying he is an “experienced businessman [and] has a lot of experience with budgets.”

Per Alabama law, five affirmative votes for a candidate are necessary to fill a vacancy on the Council. When the Council cast their votes, four voted for Beard and three for Huff. Ward 6 Councilman Bob Parsons was on vacation during the meeting and was therefore unable to cast a vote.

Since Council members were unable to reach five votes for a candidate, the issue will be revisited at the next City Council meeting on June 21.

City Manager Megan Crouch said whoever fills the position will serve until November, when a new Ward 4 Councilperson is elected and sworn into office.