Auburn city officials draw on Auburn University to grow a new industry

The Accelerator is a partnership with Auburn University, the National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence and the city’s Training Connection. It provides advice and some funding to such businesses to help them find customers, hire employees, establish manufacturing processes and the like.

The city’s accelerator program runs through the fall of 2021. The goal is to help 10 local companies and three startups and – at the same time – create new training opportunities for Auburn engineering students and a new local industry to employ local workers, Siepmann said.

XO Armor

Auburn University Professor Michael Zabala is one of the accelerator’s first clients. He teaches mechanical engineering, with an emphasis on human biology. He started up XO in 2019 after one of Auburn’s football trainers reached out to him for help with fashioning bespoke padding for an injured player.

Former Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz protected his injured hand with a Zabala creation and ran a reverse in for a 57-yard touchdown to open the Tigers’ 28-20 win over Texas A&M.

XO Armor took off from there, creating braces and pads for other college athletes at Auburn, University of Alabama and other universities.