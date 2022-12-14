Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts

Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code.

Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.

Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, said the girls got together in May to discuss the dress code and came up with the idea to modify and update it.

The girls came up with the wording by themselves with the guidance of a few adults, Gaylor said. By August, they created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code.

In the petition, they stated that students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”

The petition received over 1,000 signatures.

The Girl Scouts looked at the new dress code for Opelika City Schools as well as for Tuscaloosa City Schools, which both went through recent revisions. They used parts from each and created their own to present to the school board in November.

“I feel so honored to be any small part of what these girls have done,” Gaylor said. “They did the work. They have really done something to be proud of. They have taken action and made change and that’s really cool.”

Gaylor said she expects students and parents to be excited about the changes to the dress code and hopes that it will help relieve stress when students are looking for clothes to wear to school.

One of the main updates is the hemline length for shorts, skirts and dresses. Instead of measuring the end of the garment from the knee, the new code states that the total garment must be five inches long or longer.

“The work that these girls put into this proposal and petition was well researched, was thoughtful and respectful. They really made an effort to make the world a better place,” Gaylor said.

The four Girl Scouts were smiling ear to ear after the board announced that the new dress code would go into effect in January. They all said they were happy and excited to be able to make a change for the school and the students.

“The original dress code said that shorts had to be four inches above the knee, and I have long legs so it’s really hard. I couldn’t wear shorts to school, even in the hot summer months,” Carlson said. “So, we wanted to change that.”

Blair added that the original dress code made girls feel self-conscious, stressed and anxious. She said she saw many girls get pulled out of class and were told to change.

“I would carry an extra pair of shorts to school because my parents can’t be called. They can’t leave work,” Meyer said.

If parents couldn’t bring a change of clothes, the student would be sent to in school suspension for the day, they said.

“I think girls will be able to go to school now without worrying, ‘Oh, am I gonna get in trouble for what I’m wearing?’ We will just go to school and focus on what we’re learning,” Meyer said.

Moore added that they’ve received a lot of support throughout this process.

“There have been comments in recent years about changing the dress code, and lots of people have brought it up so there was a lot of support across all the schools for change,” she said.

ACS Superintendent Cristen Herring said more than 55 students, 52 faculty members and 28 parents participated in the process of updating the dress code.

“These young ladies led the charge in making a change at the district level,” said Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for ACS. “They navigated the proper channels to gain support and petition the school system in an appropriate manner.”

The school system usually makes policy changes in the spring. Chesser said the girl’s hard work and dedication didn’t go unnoticed, and the board was able to move along with the policy change this fall.

Here are the guidelines for the new dress code:

Clothing should fit properly and be the correct size for the student.

Any article of clothing, apparel, or personal accessory (including hair style) depicting violence, drugs, alcohol, firearms, weapons, tobacco, mutilation, sexual reference, gang affiliation, illegal behavior, language or symbols that could be considered suggestive, offensive, or obscene will not be permitted.

Undergarments must be worn as intended and in compliance with other provisions of the dress code; undergarments should not be visible.

Transparent garments must be worn with opaque apparel underneath to maintain required coverage (this includes see-through fabric, rips, holes, and tears).

Jewelry and accessories that interfere with the safe learning environment are not permitted (heavy metal chains, spikes, etc.).

Sunglasses, hats, hoods, or head covering (including bandanas, scarves, wraps, etc.) are not to be worn in school buildings except as related to medical needs, religious practices or as a component of a school uniform (CTE, band, athletics).

Pajamas should not be worn in school. (This includes sleep pants and onesies).

Appropriate shoes must be worn at all times. House shoes, slippers, shoes with cleats, shoes with wheels are not permitted.

Shirts and tops must have sleeves with a minimum of a two-inch width on the shoulder; must not be low cut, off the shoulder, or racer back; must overlap with pants/bottoms to conceal abdomen/waist - including during activity; and crop tops, exposed midriff or bare sides are not permitted.

Pants, shorts, skirts, skorts and dresses must be worn at the waist level and fit properly; garments must cover upper thigh and measure five inches or longer from end of torso in front and in back. Length is measured when standing; apparel must be appropriate for student participation in all school activities; and rips or tears must be below five inches from end of torso unless concealed by material beneath holes.

To view the full dress code revision visit the school website: auburnschools.org.