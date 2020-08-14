Auburn City Schools dealing with COVID-19 cases

Auburn City Schools is already dealing with COVID-19 cases just days after the school year began.

The school system said in a statement Friday that there have been positive cases and it expects there will be more new cases in the future.

“The reality is there have been positive cases that have impacted our schools and there will be more cases moving forward,” the statement reads. “Auburn City Schools continues to follow Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19.”

The school system says that when a COVID-19 case of any type is reported to one of it schools, the principal and school nurse complete the ADPH Report Card and communicate directly with families of students who may have been exposed. Auburn City Schools also says it has many precautions in place to keep students and staff safe.

“We have a myriad of precautions in place including masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, contact tracing and proper cleaning of affected classrooms and common areas to ensure the safety of all within our school communities,” Auburn City Schools said.