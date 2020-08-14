Auburn City Schools dealing with COVID-19 cases

Auburn City Schools is already dealing with COVID-19 cases just days after the school year began.
The school system said in a statement Friday that there have been positive cases and it expects there will be more new cases in the future.
“The reality is there have been positive cases that have impacted our schools and there will be more cases moving forward,” the statement reads. “Auburn City Schools continues to follow Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19.”
The school system says that when a COVID-19 case of any type is reported to one of it schools, the principal and school nurse complete the ADPH Report Card and communicate directly with families of students who may have been exposed. Auburn City Schools also says it has many precautions in place to keep students and staff safe.
“We have a myriad of precautions in place including masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, contact tracing and proper cleaning of affected classrooms and common areas to ensure the safety of all within our school communities,” Auburn City Schools said.
“We stress the importance of the partnership with parents and guardians to be the first line of defense when it comes to screening the symptoms of COVID-19 each morning before sending their student(s) to school because it is essential, if evidence of illness is presented, to keep them at home, not boarding buses or entering schools.”
Auburn City Schools said that it does not disclose information pertaining to the health of its students or employees. The school system began the school year on Monday.
EAMC update
COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center remained steady on Friday, nearly five months since the system hospitalized its first virus patient.
There were 38 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Friday, of which 37 tested positive for the virus, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there were seven COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
The last five months have been a rollercoaster when it comes to COVID-19 patients for EAMC. Sunday marks exactly five months since EAMC had its first hospitalized COVID-19 patient.
EAMC then reached a peak of 54 hospitalized patients on April 11 and had as many as 22 patients on a ventilator. EAMC’s hospitalizations then declined due to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order, reaching a low of 15 patients on May 2, according to John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
EAMC reached another peak of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on July 20 when 62 patients were hospitalized. Atkinson said that May and June were both manageable for EAMC but believes many factors lead to the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations since early July.
“We believe a lot of people are experiencing ‘COVID fatigue,’ and rightfully so,” he said. “There’s probably a feeling of ‘I’m no longer going to let COVID-19 dictate my life,’ and so people have ventured out more and perhaps become a little complacent in their precautionary measures.”
Atkinson added that many people took summer vacations and enjoyed weekends at the lake and had family gatherings during that time period, stressing that this wasn’t a bad thing.
“We want — and need — to get back into a routine,” he said. “We’re slowly returning to a manageable number of COVID hospitalizations as the graph shows. We just have to be smart about social distancing and wearing a mask when we are unable to keep that six feet of distance from others, even when it’s with extended family or close friends.”
Local numbers
The risk of contracting of COVID-19 continues to decline in east Alabama counties, however, the number of news cases confirmed per day remains steady, according to ADPH.
There were 852 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,735 in Lee County, 344 in Macon County, 1,398 in Russell County and 883 in Tallapoosa County as of Friday evening, according to ADPH.
Although steadily declining, Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks in east Alabama with about 20 new cases per day, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 3
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 16
- Tallapoosa County — 6
Lee County moved from a moderate-risk county to a low-risk county in the latest COVID-19 county risk map produced by ADPH, which was released Friday afternoon. Russell County moved from a moderate-risk county to a high-risk county.
Chambers County moved from a high-risk county to a low-risk county. Both Macon and Tallapoosa counties remained moderate-risk counties.
The classification comes from the 14-day average of new cases in the county.
There were 102,196 confirmed cases and 1,825 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Friday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,674 reported deaths, 38 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, 15 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 79 from Tallapoosa County.
Mike Eads contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.