Auburn City Schools focuses on design process and preparations for construction of second high school

Herring said her goal is to continue informing the community of the future plans.

ACS’s focus right now is on the designing process and on preparing for the construction of the new school.

“Where we are today is a planning process for a second comprehensive high school. It will be a 56-month process to prepare to design, to bid, to build and be ready to open,” Herring said. “We have built a very generous schedule because of our experience with supply chain and labor shortages.”

With the increase in construction costs and the price of labor, Herring said ACS knows that materials will cost more, but they are “making every effort to be excellent stewards” of the funds.

Herring said it’s still too early for the school system to make decisions involving athletics, zoning, future staff and the school name, colors, and mascot.

The second high school is planned to be open in the fall of 2027 and these decisions will be made closer to the opening date.

“When it’s time, we’ll certainly involve the community, future students and have input of different stakeholders, but we’re a ways away from making decisions about the activities or the specific elements that create the identity of the high school,” Herring said.

The construction cost for the project is estimated to be $105 million and the total program cost is estimated to be $139 million.

Herring said the program cost also includes the cost of furniture, fixtures, technology, equipment, library books, materials, P.E. mats and equipment, weights for the weight room and anything else that’s required to open the school.

The new 350,000 square foot facility will cost $3 million dollars to operate each year and will serve about 2,200 students.

Herring said she is certain that ACS can manage the expense of the new school with the existing sources of revenue and planned future revenue.

“In the existing model, Auburn City Schools can construct and operate this school without a request for additional resources,” she said.

ACS also has a goal to make the current and future high school as similar and equal as possible.

“Designing and opening and operating this school will be comparable to the way Auburn High School exists. The programs, the opportunities, the courses, the structure would be similar at both schools to protect the equity and opportunity,” Herring said.

At an earlier ACS Board of Education meeting, Dennis Veronese, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer, said they might need to make some updates to the current high school so it will remain equal to the second high school.

“If we put anything in the new high school that’s not at the old high school, we’ll have to bring that up to speed,” he said at the October meeting.

The new high school will be located north of Shug Jordan Parkway and east of North Donahue and will be across from the Auburn University Club.

Herring said once the new school opens in 2027, ACS will have room for 4,400 students in grades 9–12, which will leave room for more growth as the projected enrollment for 2027 is estimated to be 3,236 students.

Over the last 10 years ACS has experienced more than 25% growth and is expected to keep growing.

Herring said ACS would like to open the second school with 9th and 10th grade students, allowing the upper classmen to finish high school at the current facility.

ACS will be working with TCU Consulting Services, LLC, and the architecture firm Perkins & Will.

Herring is scheduled to give another presentation on Monday night at 5:30 at a Ward 3 meeting located at the Cary Creek Courthouse.

“I’m happy to speak and happy to share the information. There is a lot to digest in that presentation,” Herring said. “We want to make sure that the community feels well-informed and involved in the process.”