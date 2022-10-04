Auburn City Schools gears up for second high school, setting a date and talking transition plans

Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans including the addition of a second high school.

As the City of Auburn has continued to grow, student enrollment in Auburn City Schools has also significantly increased.

Out of 139 school systems in Alabama, the Auburn system is the 17th largest overall in the state and the sixth largest among city systems.

Dennis Veronese, ACS assistant superintendent and chief financial officer, said the system currently has 9,410 students in grades K-12 as of Sept. 29.

This school year saw 1.6% growth over last year, and the addition of 1,800 students over the past 10 years, or about 25% growth. Veronese said almost each grade has about 700 students.

Auburn City Schools is projected of have about 10,100 total students by 2032, Veronese said.

Superintendent Cristen Herring said the system is always planning for the future and looking 5 to 10 years ahead. As they go through the process of adding a second high school, Herring said, she is looking at other school systems that have already gone through the process.

Back in 2014, Auburn City Schools held public forums to get feedback from the community about how the school system should move forward to accommodate this growth, and the majority said they did not want a mega high school, Veronese said.

By 2018, the board had approved the decision to build an additional high school within 10 years.

“It’s just simply accommodating the growth of the community,” said Daniel Chesser, ACS public relations coordinator. “As this community grows, we need to be able to provide adequate learning spaces for our students and families, so it’s simply an effort to keep up with the pace of growth.”

The current high school building, located at East Samford Avenue, was finished in August of 2017, and the new high school is projected to open in August of 2027.

Auburn City Schools has purchased 128 acres of land east of North Donahue Drive and north of Shug Jordan Parkway, near the Auburn University Club and close to Yarbrough Elementary.

The total cost for the construction is projected to be about $139 million dollars.

The facility will be 350,000 square feet with three entrances and exit roads into the campus.

Chesser said the name of the school, the color scheme and mascot will be determined later, as well as the process of hiring teachers, administration and faculty.

The new high school will accommodate grades 9-12, with a capacity for 2,200 students. Chesser said the school will likely start with 1,600 students to leave room for growth.

The current Auburn High School, which right now is home to grades 10-12, will add ninth graders when the second high school is ready.

Auburn City Schools has made a 57-month comprehensive schedule to complete the design, construction and occupancy while also allowing room for possible labor and material shortages or delays during the process.

Veronese said the goal is to complete the construction by January or February of 2027.

The second high school will eventually have its own sports teams and extracurricular activities, and Herring said over time the two high schools will compete against each other.

“Based on some conversations we’ve had with the administrators in Madison City, they said one of their recommendations would be that we don’t (play each other) right off the bat, so that we would give them both time to acclimate into region play,” she said.

There is also the question of who will be moved to the new high school?

Chesser said the Board of Education will likely approve the rezoning for the two high schools in January of 2027.

Herring also said the district will consider allowing the 11th and 12th graders to finish their high school career at Auburn High School and start by moving ninth and 10th graders to the new high school.

“I think we would be prepared to accommodate what’s always in the best interest of our students and try not to make a hard force,” she said.

Moving forward, Auburn City Schools will establish a professional agreement, solidify funding and finalize the site selection.

A presentation will be given at the next Board of Education meeting on Oct. 11.

Chesser said that after presenting the contracts with the consulting firm and architects, the blueprint plans will be created and the site will be prepped for the construction to begin.