Auburn City Schools lifts the mask requirement
  • Updated
Back-to-School 2020 (copy) (copy)

Auburn City Schools decided on Sunday to lift the mask requirement as positive COVID-19 cases drop to a total of 28 cases.

 From the files of the O-A News

Auburn City Schools announced Sunday night that the mask requirement has been lifted starting this week.

The ACS Board of Education stated at the last meeting on Feb. 8 that the total positive cases would need to drop below 37 by the end of the week, and from its Sunday report the total number was 28 cases.

Students and faculty members will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, but individuals will still need to wear a mask on school buses as established by the Department of Transportation.

ACS continues to ask those who show signs of illness to stay home and seek medical attention.

The weekly COVD-19 updates will continue, and ACS will post the data collected from Monday to Friday on social media and on the ACS website on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m.

Opelika City Schools also reinstated the mask requirement after returning from Christmas break, but after lifted the mandate after two weeks. Since Jan. 28, wearing masks has been optional, and Becky Brown, public relations director for OCS, said its cases have “significantly decreased.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, OCS had a total of 24 COVID-19 cases last week.

The data published by the ADPH on Fridays represents a seven day reporting period from Wednesday to Tuesday.

Lee County Schools never reinstated a masks requirement after returning from Christmas break, and masks continue to be optional.

According to the ADPH, Lee County Schools had a total of 50 positive cases last week.

