Auburn city services affected by Veteran's Day
Auburn city services affected by Veteran's Day

  • Updated
City of Auburn logo

Most Auburn city facilities are closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Downtown parking will be free to the public.

Public safety services, including police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules. Garbage, trash and recycling pickup routes will be adjusted during the week as follows:

Wednesday: Holiday

Thursday: Wednesday’s route

Friday: Thursday’s route

The Auburn Public Library will be closed, but book drops will remain open, and the online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are always available.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed, with the exception of the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The center will be open for its regular hours from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. No indoor facilities are available at the center at this time, and outdoor facilities may close because of inclement weather. All Auburn parks, playgrounds and cemeteries are open sun up to sundown.

