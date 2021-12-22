Auburn Council postpones discussions on redistricting and Old Samford until 2022

Consideration of a plan to redistrict Auburn’s voting wards as well as rezoning land in northwest Auburn for a sprawling residential development will be on the Auburn City Council’s agenda in 2022 after council members voted to postpone two key items at its meeting Tuesday.
The City Council was set to consider a vote on a redistricting of city wards to reflect population growth and changes from 2020 census data after an initial delay from Dec. 7. Discussion has now been pushed back further to the council’s Jan. 4 meeting after local NAACP Branch 5038 submitted an alternative map after presenting a proof of concept map at the previous council meeting.
Branch 5038 leaders met with City Manager Megan Crouch and her office Tuesday ahead of council to submit their alternative. Crouch and her staff will need to conduct an analysis study to compare it to the city’s proposed map that was published in November, which could delay the vote further.
“Along with demographic data, it’s a breakdown of voting age population by ward,” Crouch told the Opelika-Auburn News of the study. “We’ve got to review that along with maps against federal criteria.”
In Tuesday’s council meeting, Billy Allen, president of Branch 5038, said the earlier meeting with the city was “positive, productive and healthy.”
Laticia Khalif Smith, vice president of Branch 5038, told the Opelika-Auburn News the NAACP was pleased council members are working to better understand redistricting and holding off on the vote to consider their map and other citizen input.
“We’ve now sent them enough information, and the city council members asking questions is a good thing for us because at first, they were just given a map and they didn’t understand the process,” Smith said. “I think as they hear more from us, they see the language that we’re using, they see that we’re quoting the law, we’re engaging them and we have been consistent.”
The City Council has a deadline of Feb. 23, 2022, to vote on a final redistricting proposal, which is six months ahead of next year’s municipal election. Otherwise, the existing ward map will be retained for the election, according to Crouch.
Crouch said council members may have a special called meeting specifically focused on redistricting before the deadline if necessary.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, discussion on two rezoning items relating to Old Samford, an 885-acre housing community with recreational amenities, was postponed to the City Council’s Feb. 2 meeting.
Old Samford is a proposed development that would lie off Mrs. James Road adjacent to the Camden Ridge subdivision and connect with Camden Ridge accordingly. The development would include both about 1,500 single-family detached units and townhome units as well as communal spaces like ball fields and walking trails, according to the developer.
“It’ll start in 2022 and move through 2036, so that’s 14 years of development,” city planner Jay Howell told council members about Old Samford’s development timeframe at a council work session meeting last Thursday.
An ordinance to rezone 679.4 acres of land from Rural zoning to Development District Housing zoning was up for discussion in the meeting, then discussion on an ordinance to apply Planned Development District designation on the total 885.05 acres of land would have followed.
Crouch told the council the applicant of both items had requested the council wait until February to bring them up for any potential votes. Council members voted unanimously to amend the two items and postpone them as such.