Auburn Council postpones discussions on redistricting and Old Samford until 2022

Laticia Khalif Smith, vice president of Branch 5038, told the Opelika-Auburn News the NAACP was pleased council members are working to better understand redistricting and holding off on the vote to consider their map and other citizen input.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve now sent them enough information, and the city council members asking questions is a good thing for us because at first, they were just given a map and they didn’t understand the process,” Smith said. “I think as they hear more from us, they see the language that we’re using, they see that we’re quoting the law, we’re engaging them and we have been consistent.”

The City Council has a deadline of Feb. 23, 2022, to vote on a final redistricting proposal, which is six months ahead of next year’s municipal election. Otherwise, the existing ward map will be retained for the election, according to Crouch.

Crouch said council members may have a special called meeting specifically focused on redistricting before the deadline if necessary.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, discussion on two rezoning items relating to Old Samford, an 885-acre housing community with recreational amenities, was postponed to the City Council’s Feb. 2 meeting.