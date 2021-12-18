Auburn Council to consider rezoning land for the largest housing community they've ever seen

Scott Cummings, the city’s development services executive director, told council members at the work session that the addition of such a significant development would lead to an increase in traffic on Mrs. James Road, West Farmville Road and North Donahue Drive. Developers conducted a 30-year traffic impact study with several findings.

The intersection of West Farmville Road and Mrs. James Road would need to be converted into a three-way, T-shaped intersection, Cummings said.

“(Developers) would pay the city that and make that cash contribution to the city,” he said. “Another project we had forecasted at some point in the past would be some widening of Farmville Road, and that’s to support off The Preserve (subdivision), so there is a built-in opportunity here to … get that paid for.”

As North Donahue Drive would also be something of a main connector road to Old Samford, there’s also discussion of reworking the intersection of North Donahue Drive and Shug Jordan Parkway. Cummings said developers would also help the city in covering the costs of this effort.

In addition to renovations on existing roads, developers also want to work with the city to add a outer loop road west of Old Samford that would connect Mrs. James Road to Richland Road south of Saugahatchee Creek.

