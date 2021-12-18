Auburn Council to consider rezoning land for the largest housing community they've ever seen

The Auburn City Council will be considering on Tuesday rezoning land for a new housing community Mayor Ron Anders called “larger than any that this council has seen in its three years.” It would include homes, a school and communal park spaces among other features.
Named Old Samford, the development would span 885 acres in northwest Auburn and include 1,552 housing units split between 1,492 single-family detached units and 60 town home units built over 10 phases. Opelika-based home builder Stone Martin Builders would oversee home construction.
“Old Samford is envisioned to be the largest and most significant multi-use development ever built in the Auburn area,” reads a presentation from developers. “The 885-acre development will be professionally master planned and constructed with unmatched amenities, enduring architectural standards and careful attention to protection of the natural environment.”
City planner Jay Howell presented Old Samford to City Council members at their Dec. 16 council work session in preparation for two rezoning resolutions.
“It’ll start in 2022 and move through 2036, so that’s 14 years of development,” Howell told council members.
Old Samford would lie off Mrs. James Road, bordering the existing Camden Ridge, Camden South and Camden West subdivisions, with which developers want to connect the communities. Old Samford’s landowners would donate land for an elementary school, and a post office and commercial, office, entertainment and shopping center are planned, as well as a farmers market area.
The development would stretch all the way south to Saugahatchee Creek, with a large swath of land planned for recreational use.
“The phased amenities area will feature a pavilion and restrooms, two pools and a splash pool with interactive jets,” the developer presentation reads. “Ball fields, pickle ball and tennis courts are planned, along with playgrounds and play courts. A community garden, dog park, food truck plaza, amphitheater and extensive walking/jogging trails are to be offered.”
Developers are also interested in connecting Old Samford to the City of Auburn’s work-in-progress Saugahatchee Blueway-Greenway. One trail in the development would be the Blueway Trail Connection Line, allowing residents to access canoe and kayak points on the Blueway.
A homeowner’s association would function to provide upkeep to common areas and amenities, according to developers.
The council’s Dec. 21 meeting will see discussion on whether to rezone 679.4 acres from Rural zoning to Development District Housing zoning to make way for Old Samford. Then, members will discuss whether to rezone the total 885 acres to Planned Development District Housing zoning to accommodate the demands of the community like city utilities. It’ll be the council’s first reading about Old Samford. In the Auburn Planning Commission’s meeting on Nov. 9, planning commissioners recommended the council deny both resolutions.
Scott Cummings, the city’s development services executive director, told council members at the work session that the addition of such a significant development would lead to an increase in traffic on Mrs. James Road, West Farmville Road and North Donahue Drive. Developers conducted a 30-year traffic impact study with several findings.
The intersection of West Farmville Road and Mrs. James Road would need to be converted into a three-way, T-shaped intersection, Cummings said.
“(Developers) would pay the city that and make that cash contribution to the city,” he said. “Another project we had forecasted at some point in the past would be some widening of Farmville Road, and that’s to support off The Preserve (subdivision), so there is a built-in opportunity here to … get that paid for.”
As North Donahue Drive would also be something of a main connector road to Old Samford, there’s also discussion of reworking the intersection of North Donahue Drive and Shug Jordan Parkway. Cummings said developers would also help the city in covering the costs of this effort.
In addition to renovations on existing roads, developers also want to work with the city to add a outer loop road west of Old Samford that would connect Mrs. James Road to Richland Road south of Saugahatchee Creek.