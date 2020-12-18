Auburn craft store rolls out stuffed animal machine

Craft Closet welcomes guests of all ages to the store’s new interactive feature: a stuffed animal machine.

“It’s a personal gift - I know that was really big for me,” sales associate Peyton Ledbetter said as she organized the optional cheerleader and football uniforms.

In the Crafty Bear’s first day on Wednesday, 25 animals were made by parents, children and even college students. The machine runs in Auburn through Saturday.

Animals are $15 each; animal and outfits are $19, and outfits only are $7 each.

“It won’t go through all of our stores; it just depends on when it runs,” said another sales associate, Neat Tinsley. “I expect it to sell out.”

The red stuffing machine was brought to Auburn from the company’s Dothan location early Wednesday morning. Ledbetter and Tinsley say the first item to sell out was the stuffed cow, followed by limited quantities of unicorns and giraffes.

“I’m surprised the tigers haven’t sold out,” Tinsley said. “My son is going to get a tiger.”