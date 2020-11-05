Auburn cuts beds allowed for big student projects

The Auburn City voted Tuesday to slash the number of beds allowed in large student apartment developments by a third.

The zoning change, which applies to the UN-W district just north of the Auburn University campus, cuts the numbers of beds allowed from 255 to 170 per acre. The council voted 8-0 in favor of the change, with Ward 4 councilman Brett Smith abstaining.

The council followed the guidance of the city’s planning commission, which voted in September to recommend the change.

Mayor Ron Anders appointed a student housing task force last year to address residents’ concerns about new developments targeting students that have been popping up in neighborhoods around downtown Auburn.

October vote delayed

The council was set to vote on this proposal and two others related to smaller developments, called Academic Detached Dwelling Units (ADDU), in October. That measure was split up, with UN-W proposal spun off for Tuesday’s vote.

The council did vote in October, however to allow continued conditional use of ADDU’s in the city’s Medium Density Residential District east of downtown, and prohibit it in the Neighborhood Residential District (NRD) north of downtown