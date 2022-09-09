Auburn EAGLES helps students with disabilities soar in the workplace

Good employees come in all shapes, sizes and abilities. A person who seems to lack in a certain area often makes up for it in ways that others might not see at first glance.

It’s this mentality that Auburn University’s EAGLES program seeks to subvert. EAGLES stands for Education to Accomplish Growth in Life Experiences for Success. It’s a comprehensive two-to-four-year program that helps students with disabilities achieve employment and independent living goals.

Over the last three years, Lauren Ozment, the employment coordinator for the EAGLES program has been helping students do just that.

“One of the biggest things I've learned and employers have taught me is that they really underestimate what somebody with a disability can do,” Ozment said. “A lot of our students just do what any other student worker would do.”

“Employers have learned they might have one list for students and the students knock it out in the first 30 minutes, they're there,” Ozment said. “And so they've really learned to set the standard high and to treat them like they would any other employee and hold them accountable for the different tasks.”

The EAGLES program began five years ago with just three students. Now it features 24 students working in diverse jobs both on and off the Auburn University campus.

“We don't just have a set group of businesses that we place our students at,” Ozment said. “We really do like to base it off their interest and their skills and abilities.”

Students go to work in companies as varied as Ross House Coffee, Berkshire Hathaway, the Dean Road Rec Center, Young's Plant Farm, Spicer’s Music and, of course, at Auburn University.

“It definitely provides diversity and inclusion in the workplace,” Ozment said. “I think it's reaching a lot of people in our community.”

One of those people is Luke York, a third-year student with the EAGLES program. Since Luke has an interest in technology, he was able to take on an internship at Biggio, Auburn’s online platform.

“I'm doing good work at Biggio. I do the check marks and do the syllabus and modules,” Luke said. “I like it because I think about what it means to be a good employee at Biggio.”

Asim Ali, the executive director at Biggio Center for the Enhancement of Teaching & Learning, thinks highly of having Luke working for him.

"The Biggio Center strives to create a friendly and productive work environment for everyone, and Luke fits right in with that culture,” Ali said. “He is eager to learn new skills and is a great part of the team.”

Ozment says it’s just one example of how the EAGLES program matches a student’s interest with an employer's needs.

“They created an EAGLE internship position where the EAGLE is able to kind of look through their point of view and see if classes are accessible to other students,” Ozment said.

Luke agrees. “I think it's going to help me in my life as well,” he said.

Two other third-year students, D’Vonte Morris and Kyle Murberger, both showed an interest in athletics and were able to take on paid internships with the Auburn Athletics department.

“They particularly wanted to work on game days and with the football team, and we really wanted to make this experience for them very realistic,” Ozment said. “So instead of just doing the fun side of athletics, we wanted to show them all the different departments, and what all goes into making an athletic event run.”

During their internship, D’Vonte and Kyle are working with Tigers Unlimited, ticket office events, equipment and marketing.

“I like it so much because we see many athletes each day when we go to work. And I'm very excited at first and I'm glad I was a part of that,” D’Vonte said. “My favorite thing is just making sure everything's in order and making sure we did it right. Like, stacking or like ticket stuff.”

Helen Baggett, assistant director of athletics development for Tigers Unlimited, said she loves having Kyle and D'Vonte in the office.

“They are always willing to work hard, and we can't wait for them to help us this weekend at the football game,” Baggett said. “We are thankful to have them on our team."

According to Ozment, a previous student named Quinn Thomas did the same internship, and War Eagle Productions hired him after seeing Auburn Athletics on his resume.

“He was an immediate hire for them,” she said. “We try to place them in areas that they can learn transferable job skills, that even if they're not doing that job for the rest of their life, they're learning those pre-skills that they can take with them.”

But the EAGLES program isn’t just about jobs. It also helps students to live on their own after school.

Three of last year’s graduates chose to stay in Auburn and continue working. Two work at Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, and the third works at the Hotel at Auburn University.

“We help them think about their plan for what's after the program,” Ozment said. “We also help them with job placement and where they're going to live.”

“If we had two main goals when students graduate, we want them to have meaningful employment and an integrated work setting where they're paid,” Ozment said, “and then we also want them to live as independently as possible.”