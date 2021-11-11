Auburn employees get extension on vaccination deadline

Auburn University employees now have until Jan. 8 to be fully vaccinated, following the Biden Administrations guidelines.

The final date for federal contractors, like Auburn University, to get all employees vaccinated was originally set for Dec. 8, but the Biden Administration extended the deadline.

According to a release from the Auburn University Office of Communication and Marketing, unvaccinated employees who have not already received a medical or religious accommodation must receive their final vaccination dose by Jan. 4, 2022, in order to be fully vaccinated by the designated time.

This final dose can either be the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Auburn faculty must verify their status by Dec. 15 so the university can be prepared for the spring 2022 semester, according to a release, and must submit proof of vaccination or receive and exemption by Jan. 18, 2022.

For Auburn University spring classes will begin on Jan. 12, and Auburn University at Montgomery spring classes will begin on Jan. 10.