Auburn experiences high demand for water and most pipe leaks in memory, but no water shortage

Auburn’s Water Resource Management Department received more calls to respond to pipe leaks over the Christmas weekend than ever before, but the City of Auburn is not experiencing any water shortages, unlike many counties across the state.

Assistant Director Matt Dunn has worked for the Water Resource Management Department for 17 years.

“We’ve experienced cold weather events before, but I was talking with my boss this morning and neither one of us ever recall this amount of calls and issues over the span of several days like this,” Dunn said.

Between Friday and Monday, Dunn said the department responded to about 90 after-hours calls, which is more than he believes they’ve ever had within a four-day timeframe. These calls primarily involved plumbing issues like leaks and customers needing their water to be shut off.

“One of the things we saw were a lot of apartment complexes in town,” Dunn said. “I think one of the main issues was these apartments, obviously the students are gone for the semester, so you got a lot of these apartments where they don’t have any tenants in them at the moment, so the water’s not being used.”

Besides apartment complexes, Dunn said they also responded to leaking problems at individual homes and some businesses.

Last weekend, there were also two water main breaks, which are large water distribution lines that supply water to customers. On Friday night the water main on South College Street broke and on Monday night the water main on Sanders Street broke. Dunn said they’ve both been repaired.

“Our guys did a tremendous job of working out in the cold and the freezing temperatures and over the holiday weekend to ensure that we had adequate water for our customers,” he said.

Despite leaks and breaks, the City of Auburn has not had any water shortages. Dunn said Auburn’s system performed very well over the Christmas weekend even with a higher demand for water than usual.

“Just on the production side of things, our demand, essentially the amount of water we’re supplying to our system, increased by about 50% to 60% over the weekend,” he said. “That’s primarily due to leaks on the customer side of things.”

With warmer weather predicted for the coming days, Dunn said it’s best to turn your facets back off and not waste water.

In the Auburn-Opelika area, Tuesday reached a high of 51 degrees. Temperatures are set to drop just below freezing once more Tuesday night with a forecasted low of 28 degrees, but temperatures will continue to rise the rest of the week.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management asks citizens to stop dripping faucets once the temperatures are above freezing, especially while many “water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increase consumer demand, exacerbated by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw,” the release said.

Another way to protect pipes during freezing temperatures is to install insulated covers for protection. ADEM stated these types of covers are inexpensive, easy to install and are available at home improvement centers and hardware stores.

If water service is not imperative for your building, ADEM suggests citizens to “turn off the water at the meter, drain the water lines at the lowest spigot on the property, leaving the faucet on, and turn the water back on after the outside temperature rises above 32 degrees.”

To report leaking pipes or other water or sewer emergencies, contact the City of Auburn Water Resource Management Department between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 334-501-3060. After hours, call the city’s non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.