Auburn Fire Department selects 'most competitive and fastest eaters,' aims to take Burger Wars trophy from Opelika

Ten champions will descend upon downtown Opelika Saturday afternoon to wage a battle of wills, wits and guts for glory, honor and the right to have a fire hydrant trophy displayed in their respective departments for a year.
As a part of the Burger Wars event in Opelika hosted by the Opelika Rotary Club, titans from both the Opelika Fire Department and the Auburn Fire Department will once again clash in order to test which city has the best fire fighters (when it comes to relay competitions almost entirely unrelated to fire fighting).
The Big Bite Battle will push two teams of five to their limits as they run through the gauntlet of having to quickly eat an appetizer, devour a large hamburger, chug a pitcher of water and then gear up in full firefighter regalia in a relay contest.
The long-awaited match-up, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will provide another chance for Auburn to take the trophy back from the clutches of Opelika, which has claimed victory the past two years in a row.
“We’re winners,” Opelika Fire Department Lt. Jon Kennedy said. “We want to win in everything we do. Even if it means eating a hamburger or a side of tater tots, we want to be the best at it.”
The reigning champs are expected to face stiff competition this year, and Auburn Fire Chief John Lankford said his team has been training hard in order to pull off a win.
“We have selected our most competitive and fastest eaters, and they have been practicing for a couple of weeks to get ready for the event,” Lankford said. “We certainly would like to win the trophy, but it’s just good to be a part of the community.”
Opelika’s team will consist of athletes Bubba Sorenson, Craig Montgomery, Michael Bass, Michael Henderson and Michael Patterson, while Auburn’s team will feature John Peeks, Grant Robinson, Shawn Amason, Julianna McCracken and Elinda Dannar.
The showdown will take place at 1 p.m. in downtown Opelika with burgers and appetizers provided by Niffer’s.
The competition is one of the events in Burger Wars, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Opelika, with local restaurants, businesses and tailgaters going head-to-head in grilling the best burger in town.
The grillers will be stationed along North Railroad Avenue, Eighth Street and First Avenue in Downtown Opelika.
For a $2 tasting ticket offering one-fourth of a burger per ticket, those looking for a bite can sample from several local entities, including Opelika Police Department, Rob’s Ribs, La Cantina and more.
Tasting tickets are for sale starting at 10:45 a.m. The ticket tent will be stationed at the corner of Eighth Street and North Railroad Avenue.